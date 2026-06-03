Isotopes Drop Series Opener to Bees, 7-4

Published on June 3, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







South Jordan, UT - The Isotopes took a 2-0 lead entering the bottom of the fifth inning but relented six runs in the frame. Albuquerque's offense managed just one hit in the final three innings en route to a 7-4 loss Tuesday night at The Ballpark at America First Square.

Topes Scope: - With the loss, Albuquerque has lost two-straight road openers after winning their first four of the season.

-Charlie Condon went 0-for-3 with a walk, snapping his 12-game hit streak. During the stretch, he slashed .356/.453/.778 with seven doubles, four homers and eight RBI. Has a 13-game on-base streak, his second-longest of the season (longest: 27, April 1-May 9).

-Andrew Knizner went 2-for-4 with his seventh homer of the year, a double and two RBI. Has homered in back-to-back games for the second time this year (also: April 5-10, three-straight games with dinger). Over his last 13 games, is slashing .353/.377/.745 with eight doubles, four homers and 10 RBI.

-Adael Amador went 2-for-4 with a double, his 17th multi-hit contest of the year and 10th since May 2. Since that date, he is slashing .315/.441/.506 with six doubles, one triple, three homers, 20 RBI and 20 walks, while raising his average from .238 to .274.

-Zac Veen singled in four at-bats and stole a base, his 12th of the year. Has a six-game hit streak (13x25), slashing .520/.519/.960 with two doubles, three homers and six RBI, raising his average from .268 to .303. Also has a 10-game on-base streak, his second-longest of the season (longest: 22, April 17-May 14).

-With the three-run margin of defeat, the Isotopes fall to 15-11 in games with a three-run margin or fewer. Three of the club's last four losses have been decided by three runs or fewer.

-Albuquerque went 2-for-6 with runners in scoring position, recording two hits or fewer in such at-bats for the 21st time on the year.

-The Isotopes lost just their sixth game of the season (28-6) when allowing seven runs or fewer (last: May 24 at Las Vegas, 6-5), while compiling a 4-20 record when relenting eight or more tallies.

On Deck: The Isotopes and Bees meet for game two of the series tomorrow at 6:35 pm MT from The Ballpark at America First Square. Albuquerque is slated to start Domingo Acevedo while Salt Lake has not announced a starter.







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 3, 2026

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