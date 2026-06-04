SAC Postgame Notes 6.3 vs. SUG

Published on June 4, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sacramento River Cats News Release







FINAL: Tacoma (25-34) 5 @ Sacramento (33-24) 1

RIVER CATS NOTES

The Sacramento River Cats lost tonight's game, 1-5, their first time this season with three-straight losses at home (dating back to May 24 vs. SUG)...recorded four doubles, marking the 22nd time this season this season they have had at least four extra-base-hits...they are now 19-2 in game where they have four-or-more extra-baggers...after scoring a homer in 16 of their 17 games from May 6-28, they have now not recorded a longball in four of their last five games since May 29...they are also now 6-17 in games where they do not record a home run.

Matt Wilkinson was the starter and was dealt the loss...made his Triple-A debut tonight after being promoted from Double-A Richmond on June 2...allowed one runs on one hit, with four walks and two strikeouts in 1.1 innings of work...marked the second shortest outing of his career...gave up a bases-loaded walk for the second time in his career in the second inning (also, June 3, 2025 with the Lake County Captains).

Nate Furman went 2-for-4, the 12th multi-hit game of his career...knocked two doubles, the first time hitting two doubles in a game in his career...was second multi-extra-base-hit game of the season (also, May 28 at Reno, one double and one home run)...extended his hitting streak to 11 games, T-4th longest in the PCL...he is batting .360 (18-for-50) with nine runs, five doubles, one triple, two home runs, 10 RBI, two walks, three stolen bases, a .620 slugging percentage and a .990 OPS in that span since May 22.

Will Brennan went 1-for-4, rejoined the River Cats after being optioned four the fourth time from San Francisco...he has hit safely in all but two games with the River Cats, batting .330 (30-for-91) with five doubles, one triple, one home run, 16 RBI, four walks, one stolen base, a .360 on-base percentage and a .800 OPS in 22 games with Sacramento this season.

Jake Holton went 1-for-3 with a double...he is batting .273 (9-for-33) with three doubles, one triple, one home run, eight RBI, three walks, a .515 slugging percentage and a .857 OPS in his last eight games since May 26.Jesús Rodríguez (0-for-4) did not reach, ending his 24-game on-base streak.

RAINIERS NOTES

The Tacoma Rainiers won tonight's game, 6-1, their first time with back-to-back wins since May 14-15...they are now 13-16 on the road, 19-25 in night games, 4-5 on Wednesdays, 14-7 against right-handed starters, and 6-23 when their opponent scores first.

Gabe Mosser was the starter and earned his third win of the season...allowed one run on five hits with two walks and three strikeouts in 5.0 innings of work...picked off Aeverson Arteaga in the third, his second pickoff of the season (also, May 10 at El Paso).

Colin Davis went 2-for-4, his seventh multi-hit game of the season...he is batting .362 (21-for-58) with three doubles, three home runs, 13 RBI, seven walks, a .569 slugging percentage and a 1.008 OPS in 17 games on the road.

Miles Mastrobouni (MLR) went 2-for-4, his second multi-hit game with Tacoma this season...extended his on-base streak to six games with Tacoma...Mastrobouni joined the Rainiers on major league rehab on May 27 due to a right calf strain...was placed on the 10-day IL on March 25 (retroactive to March 22) and placed on the 60-day IL on April 20...he is batting .316 (6-for-19) with two doubles, one home run, two RBI, a .409 on-base percentage and a .988 OPS from the leadoff position in his career.

Alejo Lopez went 1-for-3 with a double, his first extra-base-hit since May 24...since May 1, he is batting .333 (20-for-60) with six doubles, five RBI, eight walks, a .437 on-base percentage and an. 870 OPS in 21 games.







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 4, 2026

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