Milwaukee Brewers and Ryan Sanders Baseball Join AUSL Investor Group Ahead of Opening Day

Published on June 4, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Round Rock Express News Release







New York - With Opening Day just days away, the Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL) today announced a new group of strategic investors led by the Milwaukee Brewers and Ryan Sanders Baseball, further deepening support from some of the most respected leaders and operators in the baseball industry ahead of the league's second season.

The investment group includes Milwaukee Brewers Chairman and Principal Owner Mark Attanasio as well as baseball legends and executives Nolan Ryan, Reid Ryan and Don Sanders of Ryan Sanders Baseball, one of the premier ownership and operating groups in Minor League Baseball through franchises including the Round Rock Express.

The Brewers become the first Major League Baseball club to invest directly in the AUSL, building on the broader strategic investment and partnership announced between Major League Baseball and the AUSL in 2025, as well as previous investment in Athletes Unlimited from strategic investors led by co-founder Jonathan Soros and including Kevin Durant and Rich Kleiman's 35V, David Blitzer's Bolt Ventures, Schusterman Family Investments and others.

"This is a meaningful moment for the AUSL because it reflects growing belief from some of the most respected operators in baseball that professional softball has enormous long-term potential," said Jon Patricof, CEO and Co-Founder of Athletes Unlimited. "The Brewers have built one of the most admired organizations in Major League Baseball, while Nolan, Reid and Don bring decades of experience creating successful franchises and connecting deeply with fans and communities. Beyond the investment itself, their operational expertise and experience building successful baseball properties across multiple markets will be incredibly valuable as we continue building the AUSL into a sustainable premier professional league."

Ryan Sanders Baseball already plays a significant role in the AUSL as the operating partner of the Texas Volts, who compete at Dell Diamond in Round Rock, Texas. The organization and its leadership group have worked closely with the league on venue operations, fan experience and adapting baseball facilities for elite-level professional softball competition, expertise that will continue to be valuable as the AUSL grows.

"We have seen the sustained growth in the popularity of women's sports, and with the best players in the world professional softball has strong appeal across many demographics," said Attanasio. "The AUSL has built a strong leadership team and they are in an ideal position to capitalize on the momentum of their inaugural season."

"We've seen the reaction from our fans at Dell Diamond and we're thrilled to become strategic investors in AUSL," Ryan Sanders Baseball CEO Reid Ryan said. "Our history with professional softball goes back several decades and we know it takes people willing to invest in these athletes. We want to be long-term partners in this league and help continue the growth of the game."

The announcement comes as the AUSL prepares to launch its second season and first year competing in permanent home markets across the country beginning June 9.

Led by Commissioner Kim Ng, the AUSL enters its second season following a landmark inaugural campaign that included 24 sellouts, more than $1 million in merchandise sales, significant audience growth across broadcast and digital platforms, multiple major new multi-year corporate partnerships and a multi-year media rights agreement with ESPN.

The AUSL's six teams - the Carolina Blaze, Chicago Bandits, Oklahoma City Spark, Portland Cascade, Texas Volts and Utah Talons - will compete in dedicated home markets for the first time this season.

Tickets for the 2026 AUSL season are on sale now at theausl.com.







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 4, 2026

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