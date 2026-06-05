Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - 6/4 at Sacramento

Published on June 4, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







TODAY'S GAME - 6/4 at Sacramento

FIRST PITCH - 6:45 PM at Sutter Health Park - West Sacramento, CA

PITCHING MATCHUP - Tacoma LHP Jhonathan Díaz (3-4, 6.39) vs. Sacramento LHP John Michael Bertrand (4-2, 5.89)

BROADCAST - TV: Bally Sports Live App/MiLB.TV RADIO - KIXI 880

THE RAINIERS: Took a 2-0 series lead over Sacramento with a 5-1 win on Wednesday night...Sacramento scored in the first inning, but Tacoma took the lead for good in the top of the second inning with a pair of bases-loaded walks to lead 2-1...Gabe Mosser kept Tacoma in front with 5.0 innings of one-run baseball, striking out three as he earned his third win...the Rainiers added on in the fifth inning when Miles Mastrobuoni scored on a throwing error to lead 3-1...in the seventh inning, Mastrobuoni doubled home another run and Spencer Packard hit an RBI single to push the lead to 5-1...Peyton Alford, Michael Rucker and Nick Davila combined for 4.0 shutout innings to finish the win.

PITCHING POWER: Tacoma pitchers have limited Sacramento to one run in each of the first two games of the series, the third time this season the Rainiers have allowed only one run in back-to-back games (also: April 7-8, April 16 G1-G2)...the last time Tacoma held an opponent to one-or-fewer runs in three straight games was in 2025, when they did so twice from May 23-25 and again from June 14-17...Tacoma starters have dominated over the last five games, allowing seven earned runs over 25.0 innings (2.52 ERA), allowing just one home run in that time.

DAVIS THE DESTROYER: Over his last 17 games (since May 14) OF Colin Davis has hit .333 (21x63) with one double and six home runs, tied for the most in the PCL, sporting a 1.038 OPS...in the time, Davis is tied for the ninth-most runs in the league with 16 and also ranks 10th in with a .635 slugging percentage...Davis has crushed on the road this season, hitting .362 (21x58) in 17 road games this season, tied for the sixth-best road average this season (min. 50 AB).

BACKSTOP BOOM: Rainiers catchers have been the top offensive catching unit in Triple-A this year, batting a collective .297, the highest mark in the circuit...Tacoma catchers also have a combined .826 OPS, the fourth-best among Triple-A teams... in his last 14 games, C Jakson Reetz has hit .333 (16x48) with three doubles and a home run, driving in five, sporting a .906 OPS in that time...C Brian O'Keefe's .289 batting average ranks ninth among Triple-A catchers with at least 100 plate appearances this season...O'Keefe is also tied for fifth among Triple-A catchers with 10 doubles.

REHAB REPORT: It was announced on Wednesday that Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh is slated to begin a rehab assignment on Sunday, June 7, with High-A Everett, and his rehab assignment will be transferred to Tacoma on Tuesday, June 9, when the Rainiers begin a six-game series against Albuquerque, with first pitch at 11:35 AM...the game will be Raleigh's first with Tacoma since the 2022 season.

CARSON CRUISING: INF Carson Taylor collected his third game with at least three hits on Tuesday, going 3-for-4 with a double, RBI and run scored...since May 1, Taylor owns a .451 OBP, the sixth-best in the PCL...in that time, Taylor is hitting .318 (21x66) with five doubles, one home run, nine RBI and a 16BB/14K ratio, the eighth-best among PCL hitters (min. 80 PA)...Taylor has also been one of the best left-on-left hitters in Triple-A this season, hitting .324 (12x37) against southpaws, ranking fifth among Triple-A left-handed hitters, connecting on three doubles and a home run.

QUALITY STARTERS: RHP Randy Dobnak logged his fourth quality start of the season on Tuesday and Tacoma's 16th, the most in the minor leagues...the Rainiers are 7-9 in games the starting pitcher records a quality start...LHP Jhonathan Díaz, who led all Triple-A pitchers with 12 quality starts last season, is looking for his first quality start of the season.

ALEJO'S HOT HITTING: Since May 1, INF Alejo Lopez hit .333 (21x60) with six doubles and five RBI, drawing eight walks to five strikeouts, with five multi-hit efforts...his .444 OBP in May was the fourth-best in a single month in his career (min. 50 AB) and his best since sporting a .471 clip in August 2024...his .878 OPS in May was the sixth-best of a single month in his career and his .340 average in May was the ninth-best.

RUCKER ON A ROLL: RHP Michael Rucker has put together a strong start to the season, allowing just four earned runs over 21.2 innings, working a 1.66 ERA...among Triple-A pitchers with at least 20 games under their belt, Rucker's four earned runs are tied the for the second-fewest and he owns the fifth-best ERA and best in the PCL...among PCL pitchers with at least 20 outings, Rucker ranks fifth with a 2.78 K/BB ratio.

GETTING AHEAD: Rainiers pitchers have regularly gotten ahead in the count, throwing a first-pitch strike 59.9% of the time, the second-best mark in the PCL and the fifth-best in Triple-A... Tacoma starters rank second among all Triple-A clubs in first-pitch strike percentage, throwing one 62.3% of the time....RHP Casey Lawrence leads all Triple-A pitchers (min. 200 TBF) in first-pitch strike percentage at 69.5%.

MARINERS UPDATE: The Mariners fell 7-1 in the series finale to the New York Mets on Wednesday...J.P. Crawford went 3-for-4 with a double and a leadoff home run, his 10th long ball of the season, accounting for Seattle's lone run.







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 4, 2026

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