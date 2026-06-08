SAC Postgame Notes 6.7 vs. Tacoma

Published on June 7, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sacramento River Cats News Release







FINAL: Sacramento (37-24) 5 vs. Tacoma (25-38) 3

RIVER CATS NOTES

The Sacramento River Cats won today's game, 5-3, securing their fourth-straight series win...marks the first time they have won four-straight series since May/June 2024...the game took just two hours and six minutes, their shortest game time of the year and shortest since April 14, 2024 vs. El Paso (2:04)...marked the sixth time since 2009 Sacramento has had a game 2:06 or shorter.

The River Cats totaled 13 hits on the afternoon, hitting double-digit hits for the 34th time this year...they are now 27-7 when recording 10-plus hits...was their 26th game this season without recording a home run; they are now 9-17 in no-homer games...the Cats have knocked 48 doubles, three triples, and 18 home runs since May 20, totaling 65 extra-base-hits; the third most in Triple-A since that date, behind St. Paul (73), and Albuquerque (72).

Blade Tidwell was the starter but did not factor into the decision...allowed three runs on four hits with three walks and six strikeouts in 5.2 innings...went scoreless through five innings before allowing all three runs in the sixth...picked off Carson Taylor in the third, his second pickoff of the season (also, May 9)...is his first time with multiple pickoffs in a season since 2024 with Double-A Binghamton...threw his fifth wild pitch of the season in the sixth, he is one of 12 PCL pitchers to have five-plus wild pitches so far this season.

Reiver Sanmartín earned his first win of the season...threw 1.2 hitless innings, fanning three batters.

Scott Bandura went 3-for-4 with an RBI single, his fifth three-hit game of the season and first with the River Cats...his last three-hit game was April 30 with Double-A Richmond...he is batting .279 (19-for-68) with four doubles, one home run, 10 RBI, four walks, two stolen bases, and a .701 OPS in 17 games with Sacramento.

Drew Cavanaugh went 2-for-3...he has knocked 12 extra-base-hits since May 20, tied for the most in the PCL since that date...he is batting .411 (23-for-56) with seven doubles, five home runs, six walks, two stolen bases, an .804 slugging percentage and a 1.288 OPS in that span...marked his ninth multi-hit game with Sacramento...threw out Alejo Lopez at third, his sixth catcher-caught-stealing of the season, and third with the River Cats (also, May 23 and May 24).

Turner Hill went 1-for-4 with an RBI double in the eighth...he has hit safely in 16 of his last 19 games since May 15...he is batting .323 (21-for-65) with four doubles, two home runs, 13 RBI, 14 walks, seven stolen bases, a .438 on-base percentage, and a .915 OPS in that span.

Will Brennan went 2-for-4, his 10th multi-hit game of the season and third in his last four games...he is batting .450 (9-for-20) with two doubles, one RBI, one walk, a .476 on-base percentage and a 1.026 OPS since rejoining the River Cats on June 2.

Aeverson Arteaga went 2-for-4 with a double, his first extra-base-hit since May 31 when he knocked two doubles...was his sixth multi-hit game with Sacramento and second consecutive...he is batting .357 (10-for-28) with three doubles, six RBI, a .419 on-base percentage and an .883 OPS over his last eight games since May 29.

Nate Furman went 1-for-3 with a double...he has hit safely in 14 of his last 15 games since May 22...he is batting .333 (22-for-66) with seven doubles, one triple, two home runs, 10 RBI, three walks, four stolen bases, a .516 slugging percentage and a .913 OPS in that span.

Osleivis Basabe (0-for-4) did not reach base, ending his 22-game on-base streak.

RAINIERS NOTES

The Rainiers were successful in their first three stolen base attempts of the game before Alejo Lopez was caught in the sixth inning...Lopez's caught stealing snapped Tacoma's streak of 14 consecutive steals without being caught, their longest since 14 straight successful attempts from August 19-22, 2025.

RHP Randy Dobnak logged his fifth quality start of the season, tied for the second-most in the minor leagues...the quality start was also Tacoma's 17th of the season, the most in the minors...Tacoma's 17 quality starts are the most for a PCL team through 63 games since the 2024 Rainiers had 18.

RHP Michael Rucker threw a scoreless seventh inning, lowering his ERA to 1.59...among Triple-A pitchers with at least 20 appearances this season, Rucker's 1.59 ERA is the fifth-best...among PCL pitchers with at least 20 appearances, Rucker's 2.78 K/BB ratio also ranks sixth...17 of Rucker's 22 appearances have been scoreless outings.

Tacoma pitchers issued three walks on Sunday, the eighth straight game with three-or-fewer walks allowed, the longest streak in Triple-A and tied for the fourth-longest in the minor leagues...it's Tacoma's longest streak since going eight straight games from August 15-23, 2024.







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 7, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.