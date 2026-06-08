Chihuahuas Pull away from Sugar Land to Win Second Straight

Published on June 7, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

El Paso Chihuahuas News Release







The El Paso Chihuahuas scored nine runs after the fifth inning in their 11-5 comeback win over the Sugar Land Space Cowboys Sunday night at Southwest University Park. The Chihuahuas have won two games in a row after dropping the first four games of the series.

San Diego Padres pitcher Germán Márquez delivered four shutout innings on MLB Injury Rehab and has thrown 6.1 scoreless innings on his assignment with El Paso. Alek Jacob entered with the score 8-5 and pitched 1.2 scoreless innings to get his third save of the season.

Chihuahuas center fielder Carlos Rodríguez went 1-for-3 with a walk and an RBI to move his hitting streak to 14 games, tying Mason McCoy for the longest by an El Paso batter this season. Third baseman Clay Dungan went 2-for-3 with a walk and a two-run tiebreaking home run in the bottom of the sixth inning. Right fielder Nick Solak went 3-for-5 with a three-run home run in the bottom of the eighth, his ninth homer of the season and his seventh in his last 14 games.

Team Records: Sugar Land (27-36), El Paso (27-36)

Next Game: Tuesday at 5:45 p.m. Mountain Time at Dell Diamond. El Paso TBA vs. Round Rock TBA. The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and

El Paso 11 Sugar Land 5 - Sunday

WP: Wolf (3-4)

LP: Bolton (0-1)

S: Jacob (3)

Time: 2:41

Attn: 7,031







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 7, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.