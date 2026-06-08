Isotopes Fall Late to Bees, 10-9

Published on June 7, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







South Jordan, UT - Despite a five-run third inning in which Zac Veen and Charlie Condon delivered back-to-back home runs, and a 10-strikeout performance from starting pitcher Sean Sullivan, the Albuquerque Isotopes were unable to hold onto a late 9-6 lead and fell 10-9 to the Salt Lake Bees on Sunday night in Utah.

With the Bees trailing 9-8 heading into the bottom of the eighth, Bryce Teodosio led off the frame with a home run. The go-ahead run later scored after Yolmer Sanchez's ground ball went under Condon's glove at first base. Albuquerque dropped four of six games in the series and now sit in fourth place, 4.0 games behind first-place Sacramento with 12 contests remaining in the first half.

Topes Scope: - Zac Veen extended his hitting streak to 11 games with his long ball. He is 23-for-49 with five doubles, two triples, four homers and 10 RBI during the stretch. Additionally, Veen has walked just one time in his last 12 games after taking 21 free passes in a 15-game stretch from May 1-22.

- Charlie Condon snapped a three-game hitless slide with a solo homer in the third inning. It was his 18th consecutive game reaching base, compiling a .284/.407/.627 slashline with eight doubles, five homers and 12 RBI in the span.

- Cole Carrigg stole his 30th base of the season, becoming the 10th Isotopes player to record at least 30 swipes in a campaign (11th instance: Dee Gordon did it in 2011 and 2013). It is the fifth consecutive year an Albuquerque player has accomplished the feat, along with Wynton Bernard (30 in 2022), Jimmy Herron (33 in 2023), Greg Jones (46 in 2024) and Braiden Ward (35 in 2025).

- Tevin Tucker was 3-for-5, tying his career-high for hits in a contest (three previous times: last - Aug. 10, 2025 at Eugene).

- Andrew Knizner launched his 10th home run of the season, marking the seventh time he has gone deep in his last 13 games. Knizner's seven big flies since May 23 are tied for the most in Triple-A during the timeframe, along with James Tibbs III of Oklahoma City.

- Vimael Machin was 2-for-4, tallying his 19th multi-hit game of the season. It is the fifth time this year that Machin has recorded multiple knocks in at least two-straight contests.

- The Isotopes suffered their fourth series loss of the year (last: May 12-17 vs. OKC, 2-4). It was the first series defeat to the Bees since Salt Lake took three of the first five contests from April 29-May 3 last year before the May 4 game was unable to be played due to inclement weather.

- Veen and Condon combined on the fifth set of back-to-back home runs for the Isotopes this season (last: Machin/Condon, May 23 at Las Vegas in the first inning). It was the first occurrence against Salt Lake since April 2, 2025, when Aaron Schunk and Braxton Fulford accomplished the feat in the fifth inning.

- The five-run third inning on Sunday marked the 24th time Albuquerque has plated at least five tallies in a frame this season.

- Sunday marked the seventh time the Isotopes have lost a game this year in which they led by at least three runs, with all seven instances coming on the road (last: May 19 at Las Vegas, led 6-1 and lost 16-8).

- Sullivan's outing marked the 35th time in Isotopes history that a pitcher recorded a double-digit strikeout game (last: Tanner Gordon - July 10, 2025 at Round Rock - 10 strikeouts in 6.0 frames). Additionally, it was only the eighth instance of a left-hander accomplishing the feat (also: Renyel Pinto - June 24, 2006 at Memphis; Scott Elbert - April 9, 2010 at OKC; Randy Keisler - June 21, 2011 vs. OKC; Jonathan Sanchez - July 23, 2013 at Nashville; and Ryan Carpenter did so three times in 2017: June 20 at Sacramento, July 1 at Tacoma, August 28 vs. Reno).

- Sullivan became the second Isotopes pitcher to reach double digits in strikeouts in a game against Salt Lake (also: Tim Melville - July 28, 2019: 10 punchouts in 6.0 IP).

- Teodosio produced the sixth multi-homer game by an opposing player this season (last: Noah Miller, May 17 vs. OKC). He is the first Bees hitter to accomplish the feat against the Isotopes since Keston Hiura went deep twice in back-to-back contests on June 27-28, 2024. Hiura went on to play for Albuquerque the following year.

- Albuquerque allowed 12 home runs in the series, tied for their most relented in a set this season (also: May 26-31 vs. El Paso).

On Deck: Albuquerque will be idle tomorrow before beginning a six-game series in Tacoma on Tuesday. First pitch against the Rainiers is slated for 12:35 pm MT (11:35 PT).







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 7, 2026

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