Round Rock Wins First Six-Game Series Over Oklahoma City Since 2022

Published on June 6, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Round Rock Express News Release







Round Rock broke open a close game late, scoring eight runs over the final three innings to defeat Oklahoma City, 9-2, on Saturday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The Express trailed 2-1 entering the seventh before erupting for two runs in the seventh, two more in the eighth and four in the ninth.

C Cooper Johnson led the offense, going 3-for-5 with a two-run homer in the eighth and a two-run single in the ninth, finishing with four RBI. DH Jonah Bride scored twice and reached base three times, while CF Jarred Kelenic doubled, drove in a run and scored twice. RF Alejandro Osuna added an RBI and scored once.

The game turned in the seventh inning when CF Jarred Kelenic doubled before RF Alejandro Osuna and 2B Cody Freeman drew bases-loaded walks to put Round Rock in front. Johnson belted a two-run shot in the eighth before a four-run ninth included a bases loaded walk and a balk. Johnson capped off the scoring in the ninth on a two-RBI single.

Round Rock's bullpen was outstanding, combining for 5.0 innings while allowing just one run. RHP Dustin Saenz earned the win, and the relief corps of RHP Alexis Díaz, RHP Joe Ross and RHP Michel Otañez held the Comets scoreless over the final 2.1 innings.

E-TRAIN EXCERPTS:

WHERE WE STAND: The Express have won four of five this week in OKC and have taken the series... it's the first six-game series win over Oklahoma City since August 30-September 4 ... Round Rock was 0-8-2 in the last 10, six-game series between the two teams since the start of the 2023 season...the E-Train have now won 4 of 5 and 11 of their last 17... 2-0-1 in their last three series.

RHP JOSE CORNIELL: (ND, 4.0 IP, 6 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO, 69 pitches, 42 strikes) made his 6th appearance and 5th start of 2026... allowed only one run in the third inning despite allowing two doubles and a single... induced double plays in the first and fourth innings.

COOPER JOHNSON: (3-for-5, HR, 4 RBI, R, SO) has homered in back-to-back games and 3 of his last 5... last 5 games: .368 (7-19)/.478/.842/1.320 with 3 HR, 9 RBI, 5 R, 4 BB, 5 SO... in 18 games from April 25-May 30 prior to this 5-game stretch, hit just .136 (9-66) with no home runs.

TURNING THE CORNER: Since May 19, the Express have scored 7.3 runs per game (124 runs/17 games) with an 11-6 record... previous 18 G (4/27 - 5/18), had scored 3.3 runs per game (61 runs) with a 4-14 record.

NEXT GAME: Sunday, June 7 at Oklahoma City FIRST PITCH: 2:05 p.m. CT BALLPARK: Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark

For more information about the Express, visit RRExpress.com or call (512) 255-2255. Subscribe to the newsletter and keep up with the Express on Facebook, Instagram and X!







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 6, 2026

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