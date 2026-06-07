Late Surge Propels Round Rock to 9-2 Victory over Comets

Published on June 6, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







The Round Rock Express scored eight runs over the final three innings to send the Oklahoma City Comets to a 9-2 loss Saturday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Round Rock (27-35) loaded the bases before an out was made in the opening frame, but was held to one run when Blaine Crim grounded into a double play. Oklahoma City (34-27) tied the score in the third inning on an RBI double from Tommy Edman. The Comets then took a 2-1 lead in the sixth inning on a two-out RBI double down the right field line by Ryan Fitzgerald. The Express bounced back with a pair of bases-loaded walks to take the lead in the seventh inning, benefitting from an OKC passed ball. Round Rock extended its lead in the final two innings with a two-run homer from Cooper Johnson in the eighth inning followed by four unearned runs in the ninth after an OKC throwing error. The Express' final eight runs of the game scored with two outs.

Of Note:

-The Comets have lost back-to-back games and fell to 1-4 in the current series with Saturday's loss, securing a series win for Round Rock...The series loss is the first for Oklahoma City since April 21-26 against Tacoma after five consecutive series wins and marks the first time the Comets have dropped a series to the Express since July 19-21, 2024...The Comets fell to 2-6 in their last eight games at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

-Saturday marked the second time in four games the Comets allowed nine runs and they have allowed a total of 28 runs over the last four games...The seven-run loss is the Comets' largest margin of defeat since a 17-4 defeat in Albuquerque April 19.

-Zach Ehrhard hit a pair of singles to extend his on-base streak to 27 games...With a 2-for-5 night, Ehrhard has hit safely 16 of his last 19 games, going 26-for-65 with nine extra-base hits, 16 RBI and 17 walks.

-Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Tommy Edman continued his Major League Rehab Assignment, going 1-for-3 with a double, RBI and a walk as the designated hitter...Edman is 8-for-27 with a double, homer and three RBI through eight games with the Comets.

-Eliezer Alfonzo finished with a game-high three hits, going 3-for-4 with two doubles. Saturday marked the third time this season Alfonzo has recorded at least three hits and second time he finished with multiple extra-base hits in a game this season.

-Charlie Barnes tossed 5.0 innings and allowed one run for the second straight start, sprinkling in four hits and five strikeouts and did not factor into the decision. In his three starts since joining Oklahoma City, Barnes has allowed one earned run across 12.2 innings with 14 strikeouts.

Next Up: The Comets close out their series against the Express at 2:05 p.m. on a Family Sunday at Chickasaw Bricktown. Select Comets players will be available to sign autographs prior to the game. Following the game, kids will have the opportunity to take the field and run the bases. To purchase tickets, visit okccomets.com or call (405) 218-2182. Live radio coverage of each Comets game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 6, 2026

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