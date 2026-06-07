Reno Aces Roster Moves - Saturday, June 6
Published on June 6, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)
Reno Aces News Release
Attached is Reno's roster as of Saturday, June 6.
Transactions:
RHP Brandon Pfaadt (#36) optioned by Arizona (ADD).
RHP Kade Strowd (#34) optioned by Arizona (ADD).
RHP Logan Mercado (#43) transferred to Reno from Double-A Amarillo (DEL).
RHP Drey Jameson recalled by Arizona (DEL).
The Aces roster now stands at 28 active players, 2 on MLB rehab, and 4 on the injured list.
Check out the Reno Aces Statistics
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