Reno Aces Roster Moves - Saturday, June 6

Published on June 6, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno Aces News Release







Attached is Reno's roster as of Saturday, June 6.

Transactions:

RHP Brandon Pfaadt (#36) optioned by Arizona (ADD).

RHP Kade Strowd (#34) optioned by Arizona (ADD).

RHP Logan Mercado (#43) transferred to Reno from Double-A Amarillo (DEL).

RHP Drey Jameson recalled by Arizona (DEL).

The Aces roster now stands at 28 active players, 2 on MLB rehab, and 4 on the injured list.







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 6, 2026

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