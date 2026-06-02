Series Preview - Salt Lake Bees vs Albuquerque Isotopes

Published on June 1, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Salt Lake Bees News Release







Weekly Schedule:

Game 1 - Tuesday, June 2 | 6:35 PM

Game 2 - Wednesday, June 3 | 6:35 PM

Game 3 - Thursday, June 4 | 6:35 PM

Game 4 - Friday, June 5 | 6:35 PM

Game 5 - Saturday, June 6 | 6:35 PM

Game 6 - Sunday, June 7 | 6:05 PM

Broadcast Info

Tuesday-Thursday - https://kmyu.tv/watch

MiLB TV

KSL The Zone

Takin' on the Topes

Salt Lake looks to follow their red-hot May as they kickoff play in June at home with six games against the Albuquerque Isotopes (Triple-A, Colorado Rockies). The series begins on Tuesday, June 2, at 6:35 p.m. MDT from The Ballpark at America First Square in South Jordan.To begin the final month of the first half, Albuquerque sits in third place in the Pacific Coast League standings at 32-25, while Salt Lake is fifth at 28-28. The Bees went 9-8 against the Isotopes last season and split their only homestand against Albuquerque at The Ballpark at America First Square in 2025. Salt Lake has also posted a winning season series against the Isotopes in each of the last three years.Tuesday will mark the first of 18 meetings between Salt Lake and Albuquerque in 2026 and the first of two series between the clubs this month. This week's matchup is the only series between the teams at The Ballpark at America First Square this season. The Bees will travel to RGCU Field at Isotopes Park during the final week of June before making a return trip to Albuquerque in the final week of the season to close out the 2026 campaign.

May Wrap Up

Salt Lake finished the month of May with a 16-10 record, marking the club's best May since 2019, when the Bees went 17-13. Offensively, the Bees put together one of the most productive months in franchise history. Salt Lake batted .302 in May, ranking fourth in the Pacific Coast League, while scoring the third-most runs (193) and collecting the fourth-most extra-base hits (95). The club's .302 batting average was the highest May mark in franchise history (since records began in 2005) and made the Bees just the second team in franchise history to hit .300 or better during the month, joining the 2006 squad that batted .301. On the bases, Salt Lake continued to apply pressure, swiping 41 stolen bases in May- just one shy of the franchise record of 42 set during the 2009 season.

Who's Hot

Denzer Guzman turned in one of the best offensive months in franchise history during May, leading all of Triple-A with 42 hits while batting .382 with a 1.102 OPS. Guzman also paced Triple-A with 12 doubles and ranked second with 31 RBI, trailing only Charlotte's Jacob Gonzalez (36). With runners in scoring position, Guzman was especially dominant, batting .600 with a Triple-A-best 18 hits and 27 RBI, the second-highest total at the level and just two behind Gonzalez for the lead. His 42-hit month matched Terry Evans' Salt Lake franchise record for hits in May, set in 2007, while his 31 RBI finished just four shy of Sean Rodríguez's club record of 35 RBI in May, established in 2009. Among Bees hitters with at least 100 plate appearances in a May, Guzman's .382 batting average ranks as the third-highest in franchise history, trailing only Edwin Navarro (.387 in 2007) and Nathan Haynes (.385 in 2007).

This Week at the Ballpark

It's another jam-packed week out in Daybreak following Wednesday's weekly showing of the Utah Dirty Sodas and $3 Swig drinks. Thursday presents Friendship Bracelet Night, with the novelty being given out pregame. Roll back the clock on Friday night as the Salt Lake Gulls make an appearance on field and at the gates. A mini bat and mini batting helmet giveaway will be on deck, while the Bees will wear jerseys and hats that harken back to the moniker given to Utah's minor league team from 1975-1984. Saturday sees the first firework night of the season, lighting up the sky postgame. Finally, it's Love All Night on Sunday, as well as the first Breakfast for Dinner chance in the first 6:05 p.m. Sunday start of the home campaign.

Upcoming Schedule

Salt Lake Bees vs Albuquerque Isotopes

Tuesday, June 2 - 6:35 p.m.

Holmes Homes Family Night - 4 Tickets for $40

Wednesday, June 3 - 6:35 p.m.

Utah Dirty Sodas Wednesday

$3 Swig Drinks

Thursday, June 4 - 6:35 p.m.

Friendship Bracelet Night

Giveaway: Friendship Bracelet

Thirsty Thursday

$3 Soda and $6 Beer

Friday, June 5 - 6:35 p.m.

Gulls Night

Giveaway: Batting Helmet Replica

Farr Better Friday

Scheels Postgame Kids Run

Saturday, June 6 - 6:35 p.m.

Postgame Fireworks

R&R Barbecue Smokin' Saturday's

Scheels Postgame Kids Run

Sunday, June 7 - 6:05 p.m.

Love All Day

UUH Safe in the Sunday

Breakfast for Dinner

$48 Includes Ticket + Dinner







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 1, 2026

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