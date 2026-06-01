Comets to Celebrate Route 66 Centennial, Local Military Personnel

Published on June 1, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma City Comets celebrate the iconic Route 66 highway and local military personnel this weekend as part of their upcoming series against the Round Rock Express that runs Tuesday through Sunday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. With three series remaining in the first half of the Pacific Coast League season, the second-place Comets enter the week a half-game behind first-place Sacramento in the league standings.

The Comets open the series against the Express at 7:05 p.m. tomorrow with $2 Tuesday. Enjoy $2 select beer, soda and bottled water from a line of Miller, Coors and Pepsi products. The series rolls on against the Texas Rangers' Triple-A affiliate with 7:05 p.m. games Wednesday and Thursday.

On Friday night, Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark will host current and former military personnel during Salute to Armed Forces Night presented by Casey's. The 7:05 p.m. game is scheduled to feature recognition of military members, while players and coaches take the field in special commemorative camouflage jerseys and hats. Special rates and hats are available for groups of 10 or more. Friday Night Fireworks are scheduled to follow the game presented by Casey's.

Friday's game also falls on an All-You-Can-Eat Night. On these special nights at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark, groups of 10 or more can enjoy all-you-can-eat ballpark fare, a terrace-level game ticket and an OKC hat for the price of $27 per person. Please call (405) 218-2100 or email groups@okccomets.com to purchase tickets.

The series continues at 6:05 p.m. Saturday as the Comets honor the 100-year anniversary of the naming of the famous highway that runs through Oklahoma City with Route 66 Night. Comets players and coaches will take the field in special commemorative jerseys and special in-game entertainment and theming will take place throughout the night.

The Saturday contest also welcomes youth baseball and softball teams on Future All-Stars Night presented by Delta Dental. Youth players in uniform are invited to participate in a pregame parade on the field with their team during these popular group nights. Game tickets for groups of 10 or more include a souvenir OKC hat and start at $16.

Groups can take advantage of the Braum's Friends and Family Night ticket offer for Saturday, allowing groups of 10 or more people to receive a game ticket, Comets hat and a Braum's restaurant voucher that can be redeemed at any Oklahoma Braum's location, starting at just $16 per person. Please call (405) 218-2100 or email groups@okccomets.com to purchase tickets.

Family Sunday brings the series to a close with a 2:05 p.m. first pitch. Select Comets players will be available to sign autographs for fans on the concourse prior to first pitch for all Sunday games. Following the action, kids can take the field to run the bases like their favorite pros.

Single-game, season and group tickets are all available for purchase now for the Comets' 2026 season. Single-game tickets start at just $9 each and can be purchased here. Season ticket information is available at okccomets.com/tickets. For group tickets, please click here or email groups@okccomets.com. To view the OKC Comets' 2026 schedule, click here. For OKC's promotion and theme night schedule, click here, and for season-long promotions, click here. For additional information, please call (405) 218-2182 or visit okccomets.com.







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 1, 2026

Comets to Celebrate Route 66 Centennial, Local Military Personnel - Oklahoma City Comets

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