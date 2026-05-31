Early Power Propels Comets

Published on May 30, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







The Oklahoma City Comets hit three home runs within the first four innings, and the pitching staff continued its recent roll during a 9-1 win over the Sugar Land Space Cowboys Saturday night at Constellation Field. Jack Suwinski lifted an opposite-field home run in the first inning to put the Comets (32-23) quickly ahead, 1-0. James Tibbs III lined a three-run homer down the right field line in the third inning. Seby Zavala followed suit with a three-run blast in the fourth inning, extending the lead to 7-0. James Nelson put the Space Cowboys (23-33) on the board with a RBI single in the fourth inning, but Noah Miller responded with a RBI double in the fifth inning to make the score 8-1. Tibbs picked up a RBI single in the sixth inning to plate the Comets' final run of the night. The OKC pitching staff allowed one run for the second straight night and scattered five hits throughout the game while recording 10 strikeouts.

Of Note: -Oklahoma City leads the six-game series, 4-1, with wins in three straight games. The Comets have clinched a fifth straight series win regardless of Sunday's result...The Comets have won five of the last six games and are now 12-3 across the last 15 games. They have also won eight of the last nine road games...OKC is a season-best nine games over .500.

-The Comets hit three more home runs one night after going deep four times Friday. Oklahoma City has hit 12 home runs over the first five games of the current series...The Comets have homered in a season-high six straight games, totaling 13 dingers in that time.

-James Tibbs III homered in a third straight game, giving him four home runs in that span. He is the first Comet to homer in three straight games this season and fourth to do it in the PCL this year...Tibbs has hit five home runs in five games in Sugar Land, with at least one homer in four of the five contests...Tibbs finished Saturday 2-for-4 with four RBI and is now 7-for-21 with five home runs and 14 RBI across five games this week. He has tallied 12 RBI over the last three games.

-The OKC pitching staff allowed just one run for the second consecutive night and third time in five games during the current series. Over the five games at Constellation Field, OKC has allowed a total of 10 runs, including one run across the last 17 innings...The Comets collected 10 more strikeouts Saturday and have struck out at least nine batters in 10 of the last 11 games.

-Zach Ehrhard reached base twice with a single and a walk and has now tied Ryan Fitzgerald for the longest on-base streak by a Comet this year at 21 games...Ehrhard has also hit safely in 11 of his last 13 games, going 17-for-42 (.405) with seven extra-base hits, 12 RBI and 13 walks.

-Tyler Fitzgerald collected a double and has hit safely in 16 of his last 17 games, batting .359 (23-for-64) with six home runs, six doubles, 22 RBI and 17 runs.

-Ryan Fitzgerald went 0-for-5, ending his 21-game on-base streak. It was the longest on-base streak by a Comet this season until Zach Ehrhard tied it Saturday night.

Next Up: The Comets finish their series in Sugar Land looking to win the final four games starting at 2:05 p.m. Sunday. Live radio coverage of each Comets game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 30, 2026

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