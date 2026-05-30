Aviators Host Intrastate Rival, Reno Aces, in Six-Game Homestand from Tuesday-Sunday, June 2-7 at Las Vegas Ballpark

Published on May 30, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Las Vegas Aviators News Release







(Las Vegas, NV) - The Las Vegas Aviators® professional baseball team of the Pacific Coast League, Triple-A affiliate of the Athletics and 2025 PCL Champions, will host intrastate rival, the Reno Aces, Triple-Affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks, in the opener of the six-game series on Tuesday, June 2 at 7:05 p.m. at Las Vegas Ballpark®. The fifth homestand will consist of six games from Tuesday-Sunday, June 2-7. Game times: Tuesday-Saturday at 7:05 p.m. and the series finale on Sunday at 12:05 p.m.

The Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network (SSSEN) is available over the air (free with an antenna), on COX cable channel 77, and on streaming services including YouTube TV and Fubo (where available). The fifth homestand will feature four games: Tuesday-Wednesday-Thursday, June 2-3-4 and Sunday, June 7. A total of 30 home games will be broadcast by SSSEN during the 2026 season.

The Aviators, 30-23 overall under '25 PCL manager of the Year Fran Riordan, are currently on a Pacific Northwest six-game road trip. The series against the Tacoma Rainiers, Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners, will conclude on Sunday, May 31 at Cheney Stadium.

The Aviators are in their 43rd season in the Silver State and have the proud distinction of being Nevada's longest enduring professional sports franchise.

The 2026 season will feature six-game series against opponents from Tuesday-Sunday and off days on Monday for a total of 148 games (75-home; 73-away).

PACIFIC COAST LEAGUE: The Pacific Coast League (122 years, 1903-2020, 2022 -) will consist of two divisions for a total of 10 teams. Western Division: Las Vegas Aviators, Reno Aces, Sacramento River Cats, Salt Lake Bees, Tacoma Rainiers; Eastern Division: Albuquerque Isotopes, El Paso Chihuahuas, Oklahoma City Comets, Round Rock Express, Sugar Land Space Cowboys.

HOMESTAND PROMOTIONS:

Tuesday, June 2: Copa de la Diversión® (Fun Cup™), Las Vegas Reyes de Plata "Silver Kings"

Wednesday, June 3: Bark on the Berm

Thursday, June 4: Pride Night/$2.00 Beer Night

Friday, June 5: Fireworks/Military & Veterans Appreciation Night

Saturday, June 6: Filipino Heritage>Aviators Steel Tumbler Night

first 2,000 fans through the gates*

2026 AVIATORS PROMOTIONAL SCHEDULE/THEME NIGHTS:

For the complete list of Aviators Promotions/Theme Nights, please click on SCHEDULE on the Aviators website, then the dropdown menu under 2026 Promotional Schedule.

SILVER STATE DIAMOND CHALLENGE: presented by America250 Nevada

In 2009, Las Vegas and Reno developed the Silver State Diamond Challenge and the "Silver Plate Trophy" to add to the excitement to the rivalry for the two PCL teams that represent the state of Nevada...Reno defeated Las Vegas, 3-games-to-1, in the 2015 PCL Conference Championship Series.

The 2026 campaign marks the 17th season of the S.S.D.C.

CHAMPION OF THE SILVER STATE DIAMOND CHALLENGE:

2009: Las Vegas 51s (series tied 8-8 and won the "Draw of the Cards" between the two Mayors)

2010: Reno Aces (Reno won series 11-games-to-5)

2011: Reno Aces (series tied 8-8, Aces retain trophy)

2012: Reno Aces (series tied 8-8, Aces retain trophy)

2013: Las Vegas 51s (Las Vegas won series 13-games-to-3)

2014: Las Vegas 51s (series tied 8-8, Las Vegas retains trophy)

2015: Las Vegas 51s (Las Vegas won series 11-games-to-5, Las Vegas retains trophy)

2016: Reno Aces (Reno won series 9-games-to-7)

2017: Reno Aces (Reno won series 12-games-to-4, Reno retains trophy)

2018: Las Vegas 51s (Las Vegas won series 10-games-6)

2019: Las Vegas Aviators (Las Vegas won series 11-games-to-5, Las Vegas retains trophy)

2020: MiLB season canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic

2021: Reno Aces (Reno won series 15-games-to-10)

2022: Reno Aces (Reno won series 22-games-to-8)

2023: Reno Aces (Reno won series, 15-games-to-9)

2024: Reno Aces (Reno won series, 11-games-to-10)

2025: Reno Aces (Reno won series, 11-games-to-10, Reno retains trophy)

2026: Las Vegas leads the series, 8-games-to-4

2026 LAS VEGAS BALLPARK ATTENDANCE: In 27 dates, Las Vegas total is 182,561 (1st in Triple-A) for an average of 6,762 with five sellouts. The season-high crowd was 12,390 on Clark County Night vs. Salt Lake on April 25. It marked the largest crowd in Las Vegas Ballpark history. The all-time attendance total now stands at 15,260,834. The Las Vegas franchise has reached the 300,000 mark in "home" attendance in all 42 seasons (1983-2019, 2021-25).

The Las Vegas Ballpark regular season attendance total over seven seasons (2019, 2021-26) is 3,259,823 which includes 109 sellouts.

In 36 seasons at Cashman Field (1983-2018), the attendance total was 12,001,011.

2026 AVIATORS TICKET INFORMATION: Individual game tickets are on sale through aviatorslv.com and the Las Vegas Ballpark Box Office.

BOX OFFICE HOURS

Game Days:

Tuesday through Saturday from 3 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Sunday 12:05 p.m. games (June 7, June 21, July 12, September 13) from 10 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Sunday 6:05 p.m. games (July 26, August 9, August 16, August 30) from 3 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Non-Game Days:

Monday - Sunday: Closed

2026 AVIATORS TICKET INFORMATION: Individual game tickets are on sale through aviatorslv.com and the Las Vegas Ballpark Box Office.

Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and ADA accessible seats will also be available to purchase at the box office and through ticketmaster.com. The Aviators will also be offering a military discount (active duty and retired) of $5.00 off each ticket purchased and is available through GovX.com or at the box office.

The individual game tickets for the 75-game home season are subject to availability and dynamic pricing.

Tickets starting at:

Home Plate Diamond: $60.00 + Fees

Home Plate Prime: $50.00 + Fees

Home Plate Box: $45.00 + Fees

Dugout Prime: $37.00 + Fees

Dugout Box: $31.00 + Fees

Outfield Box: $24.00 + Fees

Party Corners, Sections 101 & 121: $27.00 + Fees

Home Run Porch: $27.00 + Fees

Berm/Social: $17.00 + Fees

Club Seats: Sections 209-214, Rows 2-6: $60.00 + Fees Pricing is subject to change







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 30, 2026

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