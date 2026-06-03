Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - 6/2 at Sacramento

Published on June 2, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







TODAY'S GAME - 6/2 at Sacramento

FIRST PITCH - 6:45 PM at Sutter Health Park - West Sacramento, CA

PITCHING MATCHUP - Tacoma RHP Randy Dobnak (3-5, 4.85) vs. Sacramento RHP Blade Tidwell (0-0, 6.75)

ROSTER MOVES: The Tacoma Rainiers, in conjunction with the Seattle Mariners, have made the following roster moves:

ADD INF Hogan Windish (#30) - activated from the Development List

DEL OF Brennen Davis - placed on the 7-Day Injured List

BROADCAST - TV: Bally Sports Live App/MiLB.TV RADIO - KIXI 880

THE RAINIERS: Open up a six-game road trip at Sacramento, Tacoma's first trip to Sutter Health Park since May 28-June 2, 2024...the Rainiers dropped their 10th game in a row, falling 5-3 in the series finale on Sunday against Las Vegas...Carson Taylor connected on his second home run of the season in the second inning, putting Tacoma on top 2-0...Las Vegas tied the game in the sixth inning with a pair of runs, but Tacoma took the lead back in the bottom of the inning when Jakson Reetz scored on an error, making it 3-2...the Aviators took the lead for good by scoring three runs in the top of the eighth, holding on for the 5-3 win.

QUALITY STARTERS: RHP Casey Lawrence logged his seventh quality start of the season on Sunday and Tacoma's 15th, both the most in the minor leagues...Tacoma's 15 quality starts are the most for a PCL team through 57 games since the 2024 Salt Lake Bees had 16...the Rainiers are 6-9 in games the starting pitcher records a quality start...RHP Randy Dobnak will make his 11th start of the season tonight, already with three quality starts under his belt, tied for the fourth-most in the PCL.

DOBNAK KEEPS THEM DOWN: RHP Randy Dobnak will make his 11th start of the season tonight at Sacramento...Dobnak is the Triple-A leader in ground ball rate at 63.6% (FanGraphs), with the next-closest being Sacramento's Carson Seymour at 55.9%...among Triple-A pitchers with at least 10 starts this season, Dobnak's four home runs allowed are tied for the seventh-fewest...Dobnak has been exceptional against left-handed hitters, allowing a .210 batting average and just two extra-base hits,...Dobnak ranks eighth with 52.0 innings pitched and ninth with a 4.85 ERA.

ALEJO'S HOT HITTING: In 19 May games, INF Alejo Lopez hit .340 (18x53) with five doubles and four RBI, drawing seven walks to just four strikeouts, with five multi-hit efforts...his .444 OBP in May is the fourth-best in a single month in his career (min. 50 AB) and his best since sporting a .471 clip in August 2024... .his .878 OPS is the sixth-best of a single month in his career and his .340 average in May is the ninth-best.

RUCKER ON A ROLL: RHP Michael Rucker has put together a strong start to the season, allowing just four earned runs over 20.0 innings, working a 1.80 ERA...among Triple-A pitchers with at least 20 games under their belt, Rucker's four earned runs are tied the for the fewest and he is tied for the second-best ERA...among Triple-A pitchers with at least 10 appearances in May, Rucker's 7.00 K/BB ratio (14K/2BB) is tied for the fourth-best.

MONTH TO MONTH: Now that May is in the books, here is how the Rainiers have fared by month:

Month AVG R 2B 3B HR BB SO SB OBP SLG OPS

Mar/April .249 124 54 2 27 124 235 26 .338 .393 .731

May .262 143 53 2 32 124 239 21 .360 .425 .785

Month W L ERA IP H ER HR WHIP BB/9 K/9 AVG

Mar/April 15 15 3.68 259.0 220 106 18 1.30 4.07 8.44 .229

May 8 19 4.93 239.0 259 131 31 1.51 3.80 7.83 .277

PACK IS BACK: OF Spencer Packard was activated off the 7-Day Injured List on Friday...Packard was placed on the 7-Day Injured List on April 3, after playing three games, going 3-for-8 with a pair of RBI and three walks...Packard played 116 games with Tacoma in 2025, hitting .278 with 24 doubles, one triple and 10 home runs, driving in 75...Packard also finished the 2025 season ranked 10th in the PCL with a .391 OBP...his 0.98 BB/K ratio was the third-best among qualified PCL hitters in 2025.

GETTING AHEAD: Rainiers pitchers have regularly gotten ahead in the count, throwing a first-pitch strike 59.9% of the time, the second-best mark in the PCL and the fifth-best in Triple-A... Tacoma starters lead all Triple-A clubs in first-pitch strike percentage, throwing one 62.3% of the time....RHP Casey Lawrence leads all Triple-A pitchers with a total of 177 first-pitch strikes, throwing one 69% of the time, ranking second in Triple-A (min. 200 TBF).

FEEL SO CLOSE: Of the 57 games the Rainiers have played this season, 36 have been decided by two-or-fewer runs, the most in Triple-A and 24 of 56 by one-run, also the most in Triple-A...the Rainiers have gone 14-22 in games decided by two-or-fewer runs and 8-16 in one-run games...six of Tacoma's last eight games have been decided by two-or-fewer runs.

HIT IT, MASTRO: INF Miles Mastrobuoni was sent to Tacoma on a Major League rehab assignment on Wednesday...Mastrobuoni was placed on Seattle's 10-Day Injured List with a right calf strain on March 25 (retro March 22)...in six rehab games with Tacoma from April 8-18, he went 2-for-15 with one double and triple...Mastrobuoni was transferred to Seattle's 60-Day Injured List on April 20...in 2025 with Seattle, Mastrobuoni hit .250 with four doubles, one home run and 12 RBI in 76 games...in 31 games with Tacoma last year, he hit .296 with 11 doubles and a triple with 18 RBI...Mastrobuoni also represented Team Italy in the 2026 World Baseball Classic, going 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI in two games.

BACKSTOP BOOM: Rainiers catchers have been the top offensive catching unit in Triple-A this year, batting a collective .300...Tacoma catchers also have a combined .832 OPS, the fourth-best among Triple-A teams... C Brian O'Keefe's .301 batting average ranks fifth among Triple-A catchers with at least 100 plate appearances this season...O'Keefe also is tied for third among Triple-A catchers with 10 doubles... in C Jakson Reetz' last 13 games, he's hit .326 (15x46) with three doubles and a home run, driving in four, sporting an .883 OPS in that time.

RUSSELL UP THE RANKS: Tacoma's 13-1 win at Salt Lake on May 20 was Tacoma's 268th of the John Russell Era, the sixth-most in franchise history...Tacoma's next win will Russell's 269th, matching Whitey Lockman, who managed the Tacoma Cubs from 1967-70, for the fifth-most in franchise history...next on the list is Pat Listach who won 281 games with the Rainiers from 2015-18...since Russell took the reigns for Tacoma in 2023, Tacoma's 268 wins are the fourth-most in Triple-A.

MARINERS UPDATE: The Mariners picked up another extra-inning, walk-off win on Monday night, beating the New York Mets 3-2 in 10 innings...Emerson Hancock fired 6.0 innings of two-run baseball, striking out seven without a walk...Colt Emerson hit his third home run of the season and Josh Naylor went deep for his sixth of the year...Cole Young tallied a pair of hits, including the walk-off winner in the 10th inning, driving in Randy Arozarena to win the game.







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 2, 2026

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