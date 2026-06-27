Comets Top Aces, 8-6

Published on June 27, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







The Oklahoma City Comets scored four runs with two outs in the eighth inning to win, 8-6, over the Reno Aces on Friday night at Greater Nevada Field. Oklahoma City (2-2/43-35) began the night with a two-run homer by the rehabbing Teoscar Hernández in the third inning. Both sides exchanged sacrifice flies between the bottom of the fourth inning and top of the fifth inning, putting OKC's lead at 3-1. The Aces (2-2/34-45) took the lead with a four-run fifth inning, tallying five hits and two walks during the rally. The Comets made it a one-run game in the seventh inning when Hyseong Kim scored on a wild pitch, but Reno responded with a Manuel Pena two-out RBI single in the bottom half. With the bases empty and two outs in the eighth inning, the Comets strung together four straight hits, including a game-tying, two-run double Noah Miller. James Tibbs III followed with a go-ahead RBI single, and Ryan Fitzgerald added another RBI knock two batters later. Jake Eder and Wyatt Mills each retired the side in order in the final two innings to preserve the lead.

Of Note:

-Oklahoma City has won the last two games to even the series at 2-2. It marks the second straight series the Comets began down 0-2 and went on to win consecutive games.

-The Comets notched their second win of the season when trailing after seven innings.

-Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Teoscar Hernández continued his Major League Rehab Assignment, going 1-for-4 with a two-run homer while playing six innings in left field. Hernández crushed a two-run homer for the third straight game, traveling an estimated 441 feet. Trough three games, Hernández is 3-for-11 with three homers and nine RBI...He is the second Comets hitter to homer in at least three straight games this season after James Tibbs III went deep four straight nights May 28-31 at Sugar Land...The two-time World Series champion and two-time All-Star is recovering from a left hamstring strain.

-Noah Miller went 2-for-3 with a double, triple, two RBI and a walk. He's now riding a seven-game hitting streak, going 11-for-25 (.440) with three doubles, two triples and four RBI...The triple was Miller's seventh of the season, ranking second among all Triple-A hitters.

-Eliezer Alfonzo collected a team-high three hits to tie his season high, going 3-for-4 with a double. Over his last 12 games, Alfonzo is 17-for-42 (.405).

Next Up: The Comets look to make it three straight wins in Reno Saturday starting at 8:35 p.m. CT at Greater Nevada Field. Live radio coverage of each Comets game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 27, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.