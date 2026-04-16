Albuquerque Rally Catches Comets

Published on April 15, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







The Albuquerque Isotopes rallied for two runs with two outs in the eighth inning to break a tie and notch a 4-3 win over the Oklahoma City Comets Wednesday night at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park. Oklahoma City (9-8) started the scoring in the third inning with an RBI triple from Seby Zavala. Albuquerque (9-8) evened the game with a Nicky Lopez home run in the bottom of the inning. The Comets jumped back ahead in the fourth inning thanks to a RBI single by Noah Miller. Albuquerque tied the game at two in the fifth inning on a two-out error by the Comets. The Isotopes had the bases empty with two outs in the eighth inning when a single and two walks loaded the bases. Adael Amador collected a RBI single, and a Comets error on the play allowed an additional run to score. The Comets fought back in the ninth inning and had four straight reach base with one out, including another RBI single by Miller. But with the bases loaded and one out, the next two batters were retired as the Isotopes held on for the victory.

Of Note: -The Comets' four-game win streak came to an end.

-Six of the team's last seven games have been decided by one run, with the Comets going 4-2 in those contests...Three of the last four games have been decided in a final at-bat.

-Noah Miller picked up his second consecutive multi-hit, multi-RBI game, going 2-for-4 with two RBI. He has started the current series 4-for-9 with five RBI...Miller extended his on-base streak to 17 games - the longest streak in the PCL this season.

-Ryan Ward went 1-for-3 with a walk and has reached base in seven of his first nine plate appearances this series...During 13 April contests, Ward is 20-for-49 (.408) with six doubles, three homers and 13 RBI.

-Starting pitcher Ryder Ryan allowed one run on four hits with one strikeout over four innings in a no decision...Over his last three starts, Ryan has posted a 2.70 ERA (4 ER in 13.1 IP).

-For the second time in the last five games, the Comets committed four errors. Two of the four runs against the Comets ended up being unearned runs in a game they lost by one run...The Comets have committed 11 errors over the last five games, with at least one error each game.

Next Up: The Comets get ready for a quick turnaround against Albuquerque with first pitch set for 1:05 p.m. Thursday at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park. Live radio coverage of each Comets game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.







Pacific Coast League Stories from April 15, 2026

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