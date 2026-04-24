Rainiers Three-hit Comets

Published on April 23, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







The Oklahoma City Comets were held to three hits in a 3-1 loss to the Tacoma Rainiers Thursday afternoon at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Oklahoma City (12-12) scored the first run of the game to break a scoreless tie in the fourth inning on a RBI single from Austin Gauthier. Tacoma (11-13) responded the next half inning with three runs on four hits to take a 3-1 lead in the fifth inning. Colin Davis connected on a two-run double to put the Rainiers in the lead. Both sides were silenced after that, with Oklahoma City seeing just two batters reach base after the fourth inning.

Of Note: -Tacoma secured its first win of the series and Oklahoma City now leads the six-game series, 2-1...The Comets' five-game home winning streak come to an end with the loss and Oklahoma City dropped to 2-6 in day games this season as the Comets have lost six of the last seven day games.

-The Comets matched their season-low marks with one run and three hits, equaling both for the third time this season after last recording one run on three hits April 10 vs. Round Rock...The Comets were held to three singles in the loss, marking the third time this season OKC has been held without an extra-base hit and the first time since April 1 in Las Vegas. -Austin Gauthier went 1-for-4 with a RBI and has recorded a hit in 10 of his last 11 games. During the stretch, he's hitting 14-for-44 with four extra-base hits and nine RBI and has reached base safely in all 11 games.

-Ryan Ward extended his hitting streak to five games. During the stretch, Ward is 7-for-17 with three RBI.

-James Tibbs III has hit safely in six of his last seven games, collecting seven hits with eight RBI.

-The three runs allowed by the Comets pitching staff were the fewest runs allowed by Oklahoma City since a 1-0 shutout win against Round Rock at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark...Tacoma finished with nine hits as opponents have now recorded nine or more hits against the Comets in 11 consecutive games.

Next Up: The Comets continue their series against the Rainiers at 7:05 p.m. Friday for Dodgers Celebration Night featuring a themed poster giveaway for the first 1,000 fans and Bedlam Night with pregame festivities and special guests at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Postgame fireworks will be presented by Newcastle Casino. To purchase tickets, visit okccomets.com or call (405) 218-2182. Live radio coverage of each Comets game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.







Pacific Coast League Stories from April 23, 2026

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