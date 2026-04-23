Greater Nevada Field to Host Play Ball Camp on June 7

Published on April 23, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno Aces News Release







RENO, Nev. - In conjunction with Major League Baseball, Greater Nevada Field will host its FREE Play Ball Weekend event on Sunday, June 7th from 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. for all children ages 3-14 years old.

To register, visit RenoAces.com or click HERE. All participants will receive a FREE wiffle ball and bet set at the end of the event.

Gates will open at 10:00 a.m. on the third base side of the stadium, and all participants will walk down to the field toward the third base dugout.

The FREE Play Ball Camp will feature different hitting, fielding, and running stations on the same field that plays host to all Reno Aces home games. Additionally, the event will be run in partnership with the University of Nevada baseball and softball teams with student-athletes assisting with the clinic and drills for all participants.

For more information on the event at Greater Nevada Field, click HERE.

MLB's Play Ball Weekend is a global youth engagement initiative, featuring coordinated events by all 30 MLB and 120 MiLB clubs to encourage participation in baseball and softball.

Single-game and season tickets are currently on sale for the 2026 season. For more information, fans can visit RenoAces.com or call (775) 334-7000.







Pacific Coast League Stories from April 23, 2026

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