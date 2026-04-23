SAC Postgame Notes & Box Score 4.22 vs. ABQ

Published on April 23, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sacramento River Cats News Release







FINAL: ALBUQUERQUE (13-9) 6 at SACRAMENTO (11-9) 0

RIVER CATS NOTES

The Sacramento River Cats lost tonight's game 0-6, their first shutout since September 6, 2025 when they lost 0-12 vs. Las Vegas...marked the first loss at home since opening day, March 27, ending a six-game streak...was their first time not recording an extra-base hit this season...they have not hit a HR in 8 of their 9 losses this season...Sacramento played at home for the first time since April 10 due to rain postponements; a span of 12 days.

The River Cats have not had multiple double plays in a game yet this season, through April 19 last year, they had already had four multi-DP games...every other PCL team has at least two multi-double play games...Sac ranks last in the PCL in total double plays.

Carson Whisenhunt was the starter and was dealt the loss in Sacramento's defeat...allowed six runs on five hits (1 HR) with three walks and two strikeouts in 4.2 innings...hit Sterlin Thompson in the fifth...was his first home run and first hit batter of the season...six was also his most runs allowed this season.

Buddy Kennedy went 2-for-4, his sixth multi-hit game, T-2nd most on the River Cats (Eldridge, 7)...he is batting .343 (12-for-35) with two doubles, two RBI, one walk and a .778 OPS over his last nine games since April 7.

Nate Furman went 1-for-4, extending his hitting streak to seven games, the longest active hitting streak on the team...he is batting .385 (10-for-26) with three doubles, two RBI, three walks and a .967 OPS in that time...he has reached base safely in every outing this season, 17-straight, tied for the second-longest streak in the PCL.

Victor Bericoto went 2-for-4, his fifth multi-hit game of the season...he is batting .333 (7-for-21) with one RBI and a .666 OPS in his last six games, since April 16.

ISOTOPES NOTES

The Albuquerque Isotopes won tonight game in shutout fashion, 6-0...marked their third shutout victory of the season.

Parker Mushinski was the starter but did not factor into the decision...threw three hitless innings, allowing three walks and fanning three batters...was his third hitless outing on the season...was his second time throwing 3.0-or-more innings since 2022 (also, June 28, 2024).

Keegan Thompson earned the win, his first of the year...threw 4.0 scoreless innings of relief, allowing four hits and one walk and fanning two batters.

Zac Veen (1-for-2) knocked his first home run of the season in the second inning, a 390 foot, three-run shot to put the Isotopes on the board first...was the second three-run homer of his career (first, August 25, 2024 at Sugarland).

Charlie Condon went 1-for-2 with his third double of the season...he ranks in the top 10 in the PCL in OBP (.455), SLG (.574) and OPS (1.029)...over his last seven games, since April 12, he is batting .385 (10-for-26) with two doubles, one home run, seven RBI, seven walks and a 1.091 OPS.

Cole Carrigg (1-for-4) has reached base safely in 14-straight games...he is batting .310 (18-for-58) with three doubles, two triples, one home run, 13 RBI, fur walks and an .858 OPS in that time...ranks first in the PCL and T-3rd in Triple-A in stolen bases (11)...also ranks T-1st in triple (3) and T-10th in RBI (15).

Vimael Machín went 1-for-3...he has hit safely in eight-straight games...is batting .455 with four doubles, two home runs, 12 RBI, five walks and a 1.284 OPS in that time...he is ranked second in the PCL in batting average (.375)...also ranks in the top 10 in OBP (.478), SLG (.607) and OPS (1.085).

Nick Lopez went 1-for-5...in his last 11 games, he is batting .366 (15-for-41) with five doubles, one triple, one home run, eight RBI, four walks, a .610 slugging percentage and a 1.014 OPS.







Pacific Coast League Stories from April 23, 2026

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