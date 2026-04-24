Reno Rally Falls Just Short against El Paso

Published on April 23, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno Aces News Release







EL PASO, Tex. - For the second time in as many days the Reno Aces hit three home runs, two of which came during a four-run fourth frame, but their comeback against the El Paso Chihuahuas fell just shy with an 8-5 final on Thursday.

The Aces (11-13) had to battle a large deficit early, as the Chihuahuas (11-13) plated five in the first and one in the second. They seemingly started on the right path when they responded with four in the fourth, three of which crossed on the long ball.

Kristian Robinson kicked off the frame by slugging his third of the season out to left center, the first of three extra-base hits in the frame. The second came from LuJames Groover, as his double put both he and Ryan Waldschmidt in scoring position.

Following an RBI groundout from Luken Baker, who made his return to the Reno lineup today, Tommy Troy smashed his second of the season in two-run fashion to right field. That marked the fourth time this season that the Aces have left the yard in the same inning, a feat they accomplished 12 times in 2025.

Reno's final homer of the night came from Christian Cerda, a solo shot in the top of the seventh inning that pulled the Aces within a run. However, the Chihuahuas iced the game with two tallies in the home half of the inning to secure their third straight win against Reno in 2026.

Beyond just this season, this was the overall ninth consecutive loss to El Paso when including a six-game sweep from Aug. 12-17, 2025, which is a new franchise record.

Tonight marked the first time the Aces have homered three times in consecutive games since they did it in three straight from Agu. 5-7, 2025 at Tacoma (2-1 record). In 2025, Reno accomplished the feat in consecutive games on four separate occasions.

Starter Yu-Min Lin allowed five runs while lasting just 0.2 innings, his second-shortest start of his professional career. The shortest was an Aug. 1, 2025 outing at Las Vegas in which he lasted only 0.1 innings.

Troy's homer extended a pair of streaks for him, as he continues to lead the PCL with both an eight-game run scored streak and eight-game RBI streak. Overall, Troy closed tonight 2-or-4 with a double and two RBI. Robinson totaled three hits in a 3-for-4 effort, doubling once with his home run. For Cerda, he has two homers in three games played at Triple-A after going 1-for-3.

The Aces will try to snap their skid against El Paso in game four of this series on Friday at 5:35 p.m. PT from Southwest University Park.







Pacific Coast League Stories from April 23, 2026

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