OKC Comets Game Notes - April 23, 2026

Published on April 23, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







Tacoma Rainiers (10-13) vs. Oklahoma City Comets (12-11)

Game #24 of 150/First Half #24 of 75/Home #12 of 75

Pitching Probables: TAC-RHP Randy Dobnak (1-1, 7.11) vs. OKC-LHP Logan Allen (1-1, 8.04)

Thursday, April 23, 2026 | Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark | Oklahoma City, Okla. | 11:05 a.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv, Bally Sports Live

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Comets look for a third consecutive win and their first 3-0 series lead since July 22-24, 2025 in Reno when they continue their series against the Tacoma Rainiers at 11:05 a.m. for a field trip game at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark...The Comets have now won five straight home games and are 8-2 in the last 10 games in Bricktown. OKC has not won more than five consecutive home games since 2018.

Last Game: The Oklahoma City Comets scored multiple runs in three innings and held on despite allowing five late runs in a 9-7 win against the Tacoma Rainiers Wednesday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. After Tacoma scored the first run of the game in the third inning, Oklahoma City responded with a four-run bottom of the third, tying the game on a RBI double by Ryan Fitzgerald before taking a 4-1 lead on a three-run homer to center field by James Tibbs III. The Rainiers got a run back on a solo homer from Johnny Pereda in the fourth inning, but the Comets responded with five straight runs. Oklahoma City scored three in the fifth inning on a two-RBI single from Ryan Ward and a double steal during which Ward scored. The Comets then scored a pair of runs in the sixth inning with an RBI single from Fitzgerald and a sacrifice fly from Zach Ehrhard to put the Comets in front, 9-2. Tacoma responded with five straight runs, including an eighth-inning grand slam by Brennen Davis.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Logan Allen (1-1) is scheduled to make his fourth start and fifth overall appearance with OKC this season...Allen last pitched April 17 in Albuquerque, tossing a season-high 5.0 innings and recorded his first win of 2026. He allowed three runs on six hits with two walks and three strikeouts in OKC's 13-12 win...Over four appearances with OKC, Allen is 1-1 with an 8.04 ERA (14 ER in 15.2 IP), 2.30 WHIP and .357 BAA, allowing 13 runs over his last three outings combined (12.0 IP)...He signed with the Dodgers as a free agent March 18 after spending the 2025 season with the NC Dinos of the Korean Baseball Organization, going 7-12 with a 4.53 ERA and 149 strikeouts in 32 appearances (31 starts)...Allen represented Canada in the 2026 World Baseball Classic, pitching in two games out of the bullpen...Allen is in his 12th pro season after originally being drafted by Boston in the eighth round of the 2015 MLB Draft out of IMG Academy. He has appeared in a total of 45 games in the Majors with San Diego, Cleveland, Baltimore and Arizona over five MLB seasons from 2019-22 and 2024...He previously pitched for Tacoma in 2023 (14 games, 10 starts.)

Against the Rainiers: 2026: 2-0 2025: 10-8 All-time: 82-81 At OKC: 52-34

This is the first of two series between the clubs in 2026, also marking the lone six-game series and only series in OKC this season...OKC won four of six games at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark last season and split both six-game road series...OKC's 10 wins against Tacoma in 2025 marked its most ever against the Rainiers in a single season as the teams played their most games against one another in a season since they began playing in 1998...Offensively, the Comets hit .295 as a team and were led by Esteury Ruiz (.353 AVG, 24 H, 3 HR, 7 RBI) and Ryan Ward (.328 AVG, 20 H, 4 HR, 13 RBI)...On the mound, Landon Knack made four starts and finished with a 2-0 record and a 3.92 ERA in 20.2 IP...OKC last lost a series against Tacoma in the 2024 season opener Mar. 29-31, 2-1, and last fell in a six-game series after dropping five of six in Tacoma Aug. 8-13, 2023.

Home Cooking: The Comets are now 8-3 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark, with wins in eight of the last 10 games and in five straight. OKC has not won six straight home games at any point in eight years, last doing so during a club-record 15-game home win streak to begin the 2018 season...OKC's eight home wins are most in the PCL. In contrast, the Comets own a 4-8 road record to start the season...OKC is batting .298 in Bricktown this season, compared to compiling a .278 AVG on the road. OKC owns a 4.64 ERA at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark compared to a 7.65 ERA on the road.

Two and Oh Yeah: This the first time the Comets have started a series 2-0 since July 22-23, 2025 at Reno and 2-0 in a home series since July 8-9, 2025 against Sugar Land. Going back to last season, OKC had lost Game 2 of a series each of the last six times they had won a series opener.

Fitz Blitz: Ryan Fitzgerald went 2-for-4 with a double, two RBI, a walk and two runs scored Wednesday. He's recorded a hit in each of his last six games, with five multi-hit games during that stretch, and has reached base in a season-best 10 consecutive games...Fitzgerald leads the Minors with 38 hits so far this season. He paces the Pacific Coast League in RBI (26), while his three triples are tied for most in the PCL and his 56 total bases are second-most in the league...During his six-game hitting streak, he is batting .407 (11-for-27), and he's also collected a hit in 12 of the last 14 games, going 23-for-62 (.371) with eight extra-base hits and 14 RBI.

The Third Degree: James Tibbs III hit his Minors-leading 10th homer of the season last night, going 1-for-3 with three RBI and a walk. He has hit safely in five of his last six games, collecting six total hits, including five for extra bases, along with eight RBI. He has collected a RBI in six straight games for the longest string of games with a RBI by a Comets player this season...In addition to home runs, Tibbs leads the Minors with 18 extra-base hits, 66 total bases and 23 runs scored.

Re-Ward-ed: Ryan Ward returned to the Comets' lineup Wednesday after making his ML debut with the Los Angeles Dodgers Sunday at Colorado. He connected on a two-run single and stole home as part of a double steal last night. He has hit safely in four consecutive games with OKC (6-for-14) and has 22 hits through 15 April games, batting .386 (22-for-57) with 10 extra-base hits and 16 RBI. He leads the PCL with a .702 SLG and 1.172 OPS this month, while ranking second in AVG (.386) and tied for second with 16 RBI and six doubles...Ward is OKC's Bricktown-era record-holder for career homers (94) and RBI (334) and leads the Minors this decade with 150 HR, 499 RBI, 450 runs and 1,305 total bases.

Getting Offensive: The Comets scored nine runs Wednesday marking the eighth time this season Oklahoma City has scored nine or more runs in a game. The Comets lead all Triple-A teams with 150 runs scored this season and are tied for first with a .385 OBP. They rank second in Triple-A with 226 hits and a .860 OPS, while they are tied for second in with a .287 AVG and third with a .475 SLG...The Comets have homered in back-to-back games and the team's 29 home runs are second-most in the PCL.

The Witching Hours: Including yesterday's four-run eighth inning, of the 10 times OKC has allowed an inning of four-plus runs, eight of them have occurred in the seventh or eighth inning...Between the seventh and ninth innings through the first 23 games of the season, the Comets are being outscored by an astounding 72-26 margin, including 38-4 over the last eight games. During the eight-game stretch, between the seventh and ninth innings (20.0 IP), opponents have scored 38 runs on 27 hits, batting .307 (27-for-88) while also drawing an alarming 34 walks...OKC has allowed the most seventh-inning (29) and eighth-inning runs (33) among all teams in the Minors.

Ya Snooze, Ya Lose: This marks the fourth consecutive week the Comets play a midweek day game with a start time of 11:05 a.m. or 12:05 p.m. The Comets have lost each of the previous three games by a combined score of 26-12. Last year, the Comets went 9-1 in weekday day games/field trip games...Overall this year, the Comets are just 2-5 in day games, with losses in five of the last six under the sun.

Around the Horn: Austin Gauthier was held without a hit Wednesday to snap his nine-game hitting streak, the longest hitting streak by a Comets player this season. During the stretch, Gauthier went 13-for-37 (.351) with three doubles...Jack Suwinski drew two walks and had a stolen base last night as he extended his on-base streak to 12 games...OKC and Tacoma combined for 19 walks in last night's game marking the second time in five games and third time this season OKC has played a game with 19 or more walks. The 11 walks issued by the Comets marked the fourth time in 22 games this season they allowed double-digit walks...Yesterday the Comets did not commit an error for just the second time in the last 11 games (18 E). OKC leads the PCL with 25 errors this season.







Pacific Coast League Stories from April 23, 2026

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