Rainiers Hold Comets to Three Hits in 3-1 Victory

Published on April 23, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - The Tacoma Rainiers (11-13) snapped a three-game losing streak with a 3-1 victory over the Oklahoma City Comets (12-12) on Thursday afternoon at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. All three of Tacoma's runs came with two outs in the fifth inning, spearheaded by Jhonny Pereda's RBI single and Colin Davis' two-run double. Randy Dobnak was lights-out en route to his second-straight victory, tossing 5.0 innings of one-run ball, allowing two hits and three walks while striking out four. The Rainiers bullpen was dominant again, keeping the Comets' offense off the board over 4.0 innings of work, allowing only one hit and one walk while striking out six.

Oklahoma City got the scoring started in the bottom of the fourth inning. With one out, James Tibbs III worked a walk and moved up to second when Jack Suwinski grounded out to first base. Austin Gauthier drove a single into right field, bringing Tibbs home to score and making it 1-0 Comets.

Tacoma answered immediately in the top of the fifth inning. Ryan Bliss crushed a double off the wall in left to lead off the inning and advanced to third when Brock Rodden grounded out to second. After Brennen Davis grounded out, Jhonny Pereda beat out an infield single for his second hit of the contest, with Bliss trotting home to tie the game at one. Then, Carson Taylor smoked a single down the right field line, moving Pereda up to third and putting runners on the corners for Colin Davis. With two outs, the Georgia native pulled a double down the left field line that got all the way to the corner. Pereda scored from third with ease and Taylor scurried home all the way from first, beating the play at the plate and giving the Rainiers a 3-1 lead.

Josh Simpson took over for Dobnak in the bottom of the sixth inning, striking out the side on 14 pitches. Yosver Zulueta sat down the side in order in the seventh inning, marking a stretch of 10 consecutive Comets hitters retired. Gunner Mayer put up a zero in the bottom of the eighth inning, working around a leadoff walk and a base hit.

Tacoma turned to Houston Roth for the final frame of Thursday's game. The right-hander set the Comets down in order to secure the 3-1 victory for the Rainiers, picking up his first save of the season.

The Rainiers look to even the series in game four of the six-game set on Friday night. RHP Gabe Mosser will toe the rubber for Tacoma and Oklahoma City will counter with LHP Jackson Ferris. First pitch is set at 5:05 pm PT.

POSTGAME NOTES:

INF Ryan Bliss logged his fourth multi-hit game of the season Thursday...he finished 2-for-4 with a double and a walk...Bliss also picked up his 74th stolen base of his Rainiers career, one shy of tying him with Ian Miller for the fifth-most in franchise history.

INF Carson Taylor extended his hit streak to seven games with a single in the top of the fifth...he finished 1-for-4 with a run scored...it's Taylor's longest hitting streak since he recorded a hit in eight-straight games from April 5-20, 2024, with Double-A Reading...his hit streak ties him with Rhylan Thomas for the longest by a Rainiers hitter this season.

OF Colin Davis gave Tacoma the lead with a two-out double in the fifth inning, finishing 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI...he has recorded a hit in each of the four games he has played this season, going 6-for-15 with two doubles, five RBI, and a run scored.

LHP Josh Simpson tossed his sixth-straight hitless appearance on Thursday, the second-longest streak in the PCL...the southpaw struck out the side in a perfect sixth inning in relief...since April 9, Simpson has the most innings pitched (6.1) and is tied for the most strikeouts (8) among all Triple-A relievers who have not allowed a hit during that span.

C Jhonny Pereda recorded his seventh multi-hit game of the season Thursday, tied for the most by a PCL catcher this season...he finished 2-for-5 with an RBI and a run scored...his seven multi-hit games ties him with Rhylan Thomas for the most on the team.

OF Victor Labrada turned in his second-straight, multi-hit game Thursday, his first time with back-to-back multi-hit games since July 6-8, 2025...he finished 2-for-4, hitting a pair of singles

The Tacoma bullpen tossed 4.0 scoreless innings on Thursday, lowering the group's ERA to 2.30, the lowest in Triple-A and the second-lowest in the minor leagues, trailing only Low-A Fort Myers' 2.18 mark...Thursday's game ma

RHP Gunner Mayer tossed a sixth-consecutive scoreless appearance Thursday night, allowing one hit and a walk while striking out one over 1.0 innings of work...it's the first time in his career not allowing a run in six straight appearances...his is tied for the fourth-most strikeouts (13) among all Triple-A pitchers who have not allowed a run this season.

OF Brennen Davis tied his career-high with three walks on Thursday, the third different Rainiers hitter to draw three walks in a game this season (also: Patrick Wisdom and Rhylan Thomas)...the Rainiers drew six walks in Thursday's game, giving them 37 since April 16, the fourth-most in Triple-A.







Pacific Coast League Stories from April 23, 2026

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