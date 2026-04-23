Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - at Oklahoma City

Published on April 23, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







TODAY'S GAME - 4/23 at Oklahoma City

FIRST PITCH - 9:05 AM (PT) at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark - Oklahoma City, OK

PITCHING MATCHUP - Tacoma RHP Randy Dobnak (1-1, 7.11) vs. Oklahoma City LHP Logan Allen (1-1, 5.93)

BROADCAST - TV: Bally Sports Live App/MiLB.TV RADIO - KIXI 880

DIGITAL PRESS BOX - Digital game notes and rosters can be found at the Rainiers Virtual Press Box

THE RAINIERS: Dropped the second game of the roadtrip 9-7 on Wednesday night...the Rainiers trailed 9-2 after six innings, scoring five unanswered runs in a comeback attempt that ultimately fell short...Brennen Davis tied his career-high with five RBI, including a grand slam in the eighth inning, Tacoma's first grand slam of the season...Victor Labrada tallied his first multi-hit game of the season, going 2-for-5 with an RBI...the Rainiers also drew a season-high 11 walks in the loss, four of which came around to score.

DAVIS DRIVING IT: OF Brennen Davis connected on Tacoma's first grand slam of the season in the eighth inning on Wednesday night...it's Tacoma's first grand slam since Jack López hit one on September 14, 2025, at Salt Lake...the grand slam gave Davis five RBI on the night, tying his career-high and the most by a Rainiers hitter this season...the grand slam was part of a 3-for-4 night, including a double and five RBI...Davis is the first Rainiers hitter with at least three hits and five RBI since Ben Williamson did so at Las Vegas on August 16, 2025 (4-5, HR, 5RBI)...Davis also hit a 112.6 mph double in the fifth inning...it's the fifth ball that Davis has hit over 110 mph this season, the most in the PCL...no other PCL hitter has more than one ball hit over 110 mph this year.

BULLPEN BRINGING IT: Tacoma's bullpen allowed two earned runs over 4.0 innings on Wednesday, bringing the unit's ERA to 2.40, the second-lowest in the minor leagues, trailing Low-A Fort Myers' 2.18 clip...Tacoma's bullpen has not allowed an earned run in 10 of the 23 games this season, and have allowed more than two earned runs just twice, most recently on April 3...Rainiers relievers have allowed just one home run this season, the fewest in Triple-A and one of three minor league bullpens to allow one home run...the one home run allowed by Tacoma relievers is tied for the fewest by a PCL bullpen through 23 games in the last 21 years, most recently accomplished by the 2018 Omaha Storm Chasers...it's the best start for a Rainiers bullpen through 23 games since the 2016 Rainiers bullpen had a 1.90 ERA.

BRIAN'S BACK: After being activated off the Development List on April 14, C Brian O'Keefe has hit the ground running, collecting hits in each of his first five games...O'Keefe has tallied three extra-base hits and three RBI in five games since being activated...since the start of the 2021 season, O'Keefe is tied for the lead with 42 home runs hit in games while playing catcher with Sam Huff, René Pinto and Carlos Peréz.

PEREDA'S HIT PARADE: C Jhonny Pereda logged another hit on Wednesday night, his 15th of the season, all of which have come in games played at catcher...Pereda is tied for the second-most hits among Triple-A catchers (in games while playing catcher)...Pereda has scored in run in each of his last four games, the longest streak by a Rainiers hitter this season...Pereda has also been effective with runners on, hitting .304 (7x23) with runners on base.

RAINIERS ON THE RUN: OF Victor Labrada stole his second base of the season in the second inning on Tuesday, the 17th stolen base by Tacoma this season...the Rainiers have been successful in each of their last nine stolen base attempts, dating back to April 12 at Sugar Land...in that time, only one other Triple-A team has not been caught stealing: Memphis (7 SB)...since April 12, Tacoma's nine steals are the most in Triple-A without being caught.

LET CARSON COOK: INF Carson Taylor went 1-for-4 on Wednesday night, marking his sixth consecutive game with a hit, the second-longest streak by a Rainiers hitter this season...in that time, Taylor is hitting .318 (7x22) with a double and two RBI...Taylor has gotten it done against lefties, hitting 5-for-15 with a home run, with five of his seven RBI coming against left-handed pitchers.

OFF TO OKC: The Rainiers are on their only trip to Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark this season...Tacoma played just one series in Oklahoma City last year, taking two of the six games...dating back to 2021, Tacoma has gone 15-20 at OKC, with a 5.14 ERA, their third-best of any road venue in that span...in 2025, the Rainiers sported a 3.80 ERA, the best of any venue they played in last season.

FEEL SO CLOSE TO YOU RIGHT NOW: Through 23 games of the 2026 season, the Rainiers have played plenty of close games, with 17 of the 23 games being decided by two-or-fewer runs (the most in the league), 11 of which have been one-run games...the Rainiers have gone 8-9 in games decided by two-or-fewer runs and 4-7 in one-run games.

MARINERS UPDATE: Josh Naylor drove in the winning run as the Mariners walked off the Athletics 5-4 on Wednesday...Cal Raleigh went 3-for-5 with a double and a home run...Naylor also went 3-for-5 with an RBI...Seattle's bullpen combined for 5.0 innings of one-run baseball with one walk and four strikeouts.







Pacific Coast League Stories from April 23, 2026

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