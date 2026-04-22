Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - at Oklahoma City

Published on April 22, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







TODAY'S GAME - 4/22 at Oklahoma City

FIRST PITCH - 4:05 PM at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark - Oklahoma City, OK

PITCHING MATCHUP - Tacoma RHP Dane Dunning (1-1, 4.24) vs. Oklahoma City RHP Christian Romero (0-1, 5.40)

BROADCAST - TV: Bally Sports Live App/MiLB.TV RADIO - KIXI 880

THE RAINIERS: Fell 5-4 in the series opener at Oklahoma City on Tuesday night...the Comets took a 4-0 lead after the first inning...Tacoma got one run back in the second inning on an RBI single from Brian O'Keefe...the Comets scored again in the bottom of the third inning to lead 5-1...the Rainiers plated a pair in the top of the fourth, one on a Victor Labrada double and another on a double play to cut the deficit to 5-3...the Rainiers scored their final run in the top of the eighth on a Carson Taylor RBI single...Tacoma's bullpen tossed 3.0 scoreless innings in the loss.

BULLPEN BRINGING IT: Tacoma's bullpen threw 3.0 innings of scoreless baseball on Tuesday, lowering the unit's ERA to 2.30, the best in the minor leagues...Tacoma's bullpen has not allowed an earned run in 10 of the 22 games this season, and have allowed more than two earned runs just twice, most recently on April 3...Rainiers relievers have allowed just one home run this season, the fewest in Triple-A and one of three minor league bullpens to allow one-or-fewer home runs...the one home run allowed by Tacoma relievers is tied for the fewest by a PCL bullpen through 22 games in the last 21 years, most recently accomplished by the 2018 Omaha Storm Chasers...it's the best start for a Rainiers bullpen through 22 games since the 2016 Rainiers bullpen had a 1.96 ERA.

PEREDA'S HIT PARADE: C Jhonny Pereda logged a pair of hits on Tuesday night, his sixth multi-hit game of the season, all of which have come in games played at catcher...Pereda's six multi-hit games are the most among all Triple-A catchers (in games while playing catcher)...Pereda has scored in run in each of his last three games, tied for the longest streak by a Rainiers hitter this season (also: Colt Emerson, April 16-current)...Pereda has also been effective with runners on, hitting .318 (7x22) with runners on base.

RAINIERS ON THE RUN: OF Victor Labrada stole his second base of the season in the second inning on Tuesday, the 17th stolen base by Tacoma this season...the Rainiers have been successful in each of their last nine stolen base attempts, dating back to April 12 at Sugar Land...in that time, only three Triple-A teams have not been caught stealing: Memphis, Tacoma and Worcester...of the three, Tacoma's nine steals are the most without being caught.

LET CARSON COOK: INF Carson Taylor went 2-for-4 with a double on Tuesday afternoon, marking his first multi-hit game of the season and his first extra-base hit since a three-run home run on April 2 against El Paso...Taylor's two hits on Tuesday extends his hitting streak to a season-best five games, the second-longest streak by a Rainiers hitter this season...in that time, Taylor is hitting .333 (6x18) with a double and two RBI.

OFF TO OKC: The Rainiers are on their only trip to Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark this season...Tacoma played just one series in Oklahoma City last year, taking two of the six games...dating back to 2021, Tacoma has gone 15-19 at OKC, with a 5.02 ERA, their third-best of any road venue in that span...in 2025, the Rainiers sported a 3.80 ERA, the best of any venue they played in last season.

NO FREE PASSES: Tacoma pitchers walked six hitters on Tuesday, while striking out three...Rainiers pitchers have walked 80 hitters this season, the fewest walks in the PCL and the second-fewest in Triple-A trailing Buffalo's 73 walks...with the 185 strikeouts by Rainiers pitchers, Tacoma has a 2.31 K/BB ratio, the sixth-best in Triple-A...the Rainiers have walked only one batter in three of their last five games, sporting a 39K/13BB ratio in that time.

ROSTER RECAP: Since taking the field on Sunday, the Rainiers have made three roster moves: INF Will Wilson's contract was selected on Monday...on Tuesday RHP Alex Hoppe was recalled by the Mariners and OF Colin Davis was activated from the Development List...Wilson hit .275 with two doubles and a home run in 14 games with Tacoma...Hoppe went 0-1 with a 0.00 ERA in 8.0 innings, walking three and striking out 12...Hoppe's first appearance will be his Major League debut...Davis has gone 4-for-11 with a double in three games with Tacoma this season....additionally, RHP Blas Castaño was claimed off waivers by Colorado on Tuesday after e was designated for assignment on April 14.

LIGHTNING ROD(DEN): INF Brock Rodden drew another walk on Tuesday night, reaching base for the 10th game in a row and the 18th time in 22 games...in his last 12 games, Rodden is hitting .359 (14x39) with five doubles, one home run and 10 RBI...Rodden is tied for the lead in the minor leagues with nine doubles this season, as well as tied for fifth in Triple-A with 10 extra-base hits...in Rodden's first 10 games, he walked once and struck out 18 times, compared to his last 12 games, he has walked six times with eight strikeouts.

FEEL SO CLOSE TO YOU RIGHT NOW: Through 22 games of the 2026 season, the Rainiers have played plenty of close games, with 16 of the 22 games being decided by two-or-fewer runs (the most in the league), 11 of which have been one-run games...the Rainiers have gone 8-8 in games decided by two-or-fewer runs and 4-7 in one-run games.

MARINERS UPDATE: Cal Raleigh hit his fourth home run of the season as the Mariners fell 5-2 to the Athletics on Tuesday night...Luis Castillo took a no-decision as he allowed two runs on five hits over 5.0 innings, walking two and striking out six...Julio Rodríguez went 2-for-3 with a walk in the loss.







Pacific Coast League Stories from April 22, 2026

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