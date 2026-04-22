Integris Health Home Run for Life Celebrations Highlight Inspiring Oklahomans During OKC Comets Games

Published on April 22, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma City Comets and INTEGRIS Health continue their impactful and uplifting "Home Run For Life" series in 2026 by celebrating Oklahomans who have overcome significant health challenges during the 15th consecutive season of the partnership at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

"Home Run For Life" honorees have persevered through medical hardships with the support of their families, physicians and health care professionals at INTEGRIS Health. To symbolize the end of their adversity, these honorees take a home run "lap" around the bases during an in-game ceremony. They also receive an OKC Comets jersey and enjoy the baseball game from an entertainment suite.

"Our on-field 'Home Run For Life' celebrations bring Comets games to a pause as we recognize incredible Oklahomans on the field at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark," OKC Comets General Manager Kyle Daugherty said. "By sharing their powerful and emotional stories, we are able to inspire our fans while also thanking the dedicated staff at INTEGRIS Health."

The 2026 INTEGRIS Health "Home Run For Life" series begins Saturday with the recognition of Oklahoma City-native Lindsey Wiley. Wiley was recently diagnosed with breast cancer and underwent chemotherapy treatments. Following her sixth and final treatment in January, an infection led to life-threatening sepsis and her organs shutting down. After an emergency visit to INTEGRIS Health Edmond Hospital, the INTEGRIS Health ECMO (extracorporeal membrane oxygenation) team provided Wiley with lifesaving care at INTEGRIS Health Baptist Medical Center.

To read the full story of Wiley's journey, please visit the OKC Comets "Beyond the Bricks" website at: medium.com/beyond-the-bricks. Photos of Wiley can be downloaded here (please credit: OKC Comets).

Additional INTEGRIS Health "Home Run For Life" honorees will be recognized May 22, June 19, Aug. 1 and Sept. 12. Full feature articles about each recipient will be posted on the "Beyond the Bricks" website prior to their respective recognition dates, along with photos.

The Comets are in the midst of a six-game series against the Tacoma Rainiers, which continues at 6:05 p.m. today at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark, followed by an 11:05 a.m. field trip day game Thursday.

At 7:05 p.m. Friday, the Comets will celebrate the 323 in the 405 for Dodgers Celebration Night. The evening will include recognition of past players and the success of the Comets' parent club, the Los Angeles Dodgers, who have won three of the last six World Series titles. The night will include Dodgers-related in-game entertainment as well as a themed poster giveaway for the first 1,000 fans through the gate. Be sure to stick around after the game for postgame fireworks presented by Newcastle Casino.

Arrive early on Friday as the Comets will also celebrate Bedlam Night in honor of the in-state rivalry between the University of Oklahoma and Oklahoma State University with various Bedlam-related pregame activities and special guests.

Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark hosts Way Off Broadway Night presented by Courtyard Oklahoma City Downtown at 6:05 p.m. Saturday. Come experience "the music of the night" at the ballpark and join us as we celebrate all of your favorite musicals with special themed in-game entertainment. You may even catch a glimpse of the phantom who lives under the ballpark.

The series concludes with a 4:05 p.m. first pitch on a Family Sunday. Select Comets players will be available to sign autographs for fans on the concourse prior to first pitch for all Sunday games. Following the action, kids can take the field to run the bases like their favorite pros.

Single-game, season and group tickets are all available for purchase now for the Comets' 2026 season. Single-game tickets start at just $9 each and can be purchased here. Season ticket information is available at okccomets.com/tickets. For group tickets, please click here or email groups@okccomets.com.

To view the OKC Comets' 2026 schedule, click here. For OKC's promotion and theme night schedule, click here, and for season-long promotions, click here. For additional information, please call (405) 218-2182 or visit okccomets.com.







Pacific Coast League Stories from April 22, 2026

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