OKC Comets Game Notes - April 29, 2026

Published on April 29, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







Oklahoma City Comets (13-15) vs. Round Rock Express (12-16)

Game #29 of 150/First Half #29 of 75/Road #14 of 75

Pitching Probables: OKC-LHP Logan Allen (1-1, 6.41) vs. RR-RHP Josh Stephan (1-2, 5.95)

Wednesday, April 29, 2026 | Dell Diamond | Round Rock, Texas | 6:45 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv, Bally Sports Live

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Comets will look to open a second consecutive series with back-to-back wins when they continue their road series against the Round Rock Express at 6:45 p.m. at Dell Diamond...The Comets snapped a four-game losing skid with a win last night and have won four consecutive games against the Express.

Last Game: Powered by a five-run first inning, the Oklahoma City Comets opened their road series with a 7-3 victory over the Round Rock Express Tuesday night at Dell Diamond. The Comets raced out to a 5-0 lead in their first at-bat with a two-run homer by Ryan Ward and a three-run blast by Jack Suwinski. After the Comets added a run in the top of the second inning on a balk, Round Rock put up three runs in the bottom of the frame, capped with a two-run homer from Nick Pratto to cut OKC's lead to 6-3. Nick Senzel drew a bases-loaded walk in the fifth inning to plate the final run of the night. The teams combined for no runs and two hits over the final four innings.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Logan Allen (1-1) is scheduled to make his fifth start and sixth overall appearance with OKC this season...Allen last pitched April 23 vs. Tacoma and did not factor into the decision after tossing 4.0 scoreless innings. However, he had to deal with constant traffic due to a combined eight hits and walks...He last pitched against the Express April 11 in OKC, allowing five runs on five hits over 3.1 innings, with four walks and one strikeout...Over five appearances with OKC, Allen is 1-1 with an 6.41 ERA (14 ER in 19.2 IP), 2.24 WHIP and .337 BAA...He signed with the Dodgers as a free agent March 18 after spending the 2025 season with the NC Dinos of the Korean Baseball Organization, going 7-12 with a 4.53 ERA and 149 strikeouts in 32 appearances (31 starts)...Allen represented Canada in the 2026 World Baseball Classic, pitching in two games out of the bullpen...Allen is in his 12th pro season after originally being drafted by Boston in the eighth round of the 2015 MLB Draft out of IMG Academy. He has appeared in a total of 45 games in the Majors with San Diego, Cleveland, Baltimore and Arizona over five MLB seasons from 2019-22 and 2024.

Against the Express: 2026: 5-2 2025: 12-6 All-time: 208-159 At RR: 110-79

The Comets and Express meet for their second of four series this season, second of three series against one another during the first half and for the first time at Dell Diamond in 2026...OKC took the first series, winning four of six games April 7-12, as all four of the Comets' victories were decided in one-run games...Both Ryan Ward (.417 AVG, 10 H, 2 HR, 7 RBI) and Ryan Fitzgerald (.407 AVG, 11 H, HR, 9 RBI) had standout series in OKC...The Comets won the 2025 series between the teams, including winning five of the final six meetings June 17-22 in OKC, with three of the wins coming by one run...Over the last six head-to-head series, the Comets' series record is 4-0-2. OKC has not dropped a series to Round Rock since a three-game set July 19-21, 2024 and has not lost a six-game series since Aug. 30-Sept. 4, 2022...At Dell Diamond last season, the Comets finished 7-5.

Opening Chapters: The Comets have now won five straight series openers with last night's victory...The Comets are seeking to start a series 2-0 for a second straight week after doing against the Tacoma Rainiers at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Prior to last Wednesday's win, OKC had lost six straight times in Game 2 following a series-opening win going back to last season...The Comets last opened a road series with consecutive wins July 22-23, 2025 in Reno.

Unfamiliar Territory: The Comets are now 1-4 in the last five games, 3-6 in the last nine games and 4-8 in the last 12 games. Following a 3-1 start, the Comets are 10-14 since...Before yesterday's win, OKC was three games under .500 for the first time in more than 20 months, with the last occurrence Aug. 10, 2024 (55-58)...This is the earliest into a season OKC reached three games below .500 since 2021...The Comets have already lost three series this season, all within the last four series overall. Last year, the Comets did not lose their third series of the season until their 20th series overall, July 29-Aug. 2. Starting with the 2022 season, the earliest OKC lost its third series was in 2024 during its eighth series of the year. In 2022 and 2023, it occurred no earlier than the 15th series of the season.

The Third Degree: James Tibbs III finished Tuesday's game 3-for-4 with two doubles, a walk and scored two runs. It marked the sixth time this season he's registered multiple extra-base hits in one game...Over his last seven games, Tibbs is 9-for-22 (.409) with six extra-base hits, eight walks, five RBI and nine runs scored. He's reached base at least twice in six of the seven games and has drawn at least one walk in six straight games...Tibbs hit his 11th homer of the season Sunday to extend his lead across Minor League Baseball. In addition to home runs, Tibbs leads the Minors with 21 extra-base hits, 77 total bases and is tied for first with 29 runs scored through 28 games this season.

Re-Ward-ed: Ryan Ward started the scoring Tuesday night with a two-run homer in the first inning at Dell Diamond...He has hit safely in each of his last eight starts, going 10-for-29 (.344) with two homers, a triple, two doubles and eight RBI...Over 20 games in April, Ward is batting .356 (26-for-73) with five homers, 13 extra-base hits and 21 RBI. He leads the PCL in SLG (.685) and OPS (1.132) this month, while ranking tied for first in RBI, tied for second in extra-base hits and third with 50 total bases.

Jack Attack: Jack Suwinski homered in a second consecutive game last night, connecting on a three-run homer in the first inning. He finished the game 1-for-3 with a walk and hit by pitch...Over his last 16 games, Suwinski has hit six homers and picked up 14 RBI while also scoring 21 runs, batting .321 (17-for-53) with 11 extra-base hits...Each of Suwinski's last five hits have gone for extra bases, as well as eight of his last nine hits.

The Fonz: Eliezer Alfonzo had last night off, but doubled in the ninth inning Sunday to extend his hitting streak to nine games. The hitting streak matches the Comets' longest of the season (Austin Gauthier, April 11-21), and during the stretch, Alfonzo is 10-for-33 (.303) with three doubles, a homer, four RBI and five walks. He also has driven in a run in each of his last three games...The last OKC player to hit safely in more than nine games was Jose Ramos, who hit safely in 12 consecutive games to end the 2025 season from Sept. 5-21...Alfonzo last hit safely in more than nine games with High-A West Michigan when he put together a 13-game hitting streak Aug. 10-27, 2023.

Quiet Riot: The Comets scored seven runs on 10 hits last night, marking their highest run total in a game since April 22 against Tacoma (9 R) and just the second time in the last nine games the Comets scored seven or more runs in a game. The team's 10 hits were their most in a game since April 21 (10 H) and marked just the second time in the last nine games the Comets tallied double-digit hits...Last night's 10-for-37 (.270) outing by Comets hitters followed a four-game stretch during which the team batted just .169 (22-for-130), and over the previous five games, batted .177 (28-for-158)...Over the last four games, 15 of the team's 29 hits have gone for extra bases, including five home runs over the last three games...OKC collected its 10th multi-homer game of the season Tuesday and the team's 34 total homers in 2026 are second-most in the league.

Mound Matters: OKC's pitching staff matched its season high with 13 strikeouts last night, reaching the mark for the second straight game after also doing so Sunday against Tacoma...The Comets bullpen closed out Tuesday's game with four scoreless innings, allowing one hit and one walk with nine strikeouts. The trio of Paul Gervase, Chayce McDermott and Jerming Rosario retired 12 of the final 13 Express batters...The Comets have now limited opponents to three runs in three of the last five games...Since tossing their first shutout of the season during a 1-0 win April 10 against Round Rock, the Comets have allowed a league-high 114 runs (100 ER) and 163 hits across 132.0 IP. It's the most hits and fourth-most runs allowed in the Minors during that time, while the team's 94 walks are fifth-most and 1.97 WHIP is highest in the Minors over the 15 games.

Around the Horn: The Comets scored five runs in the first inning last night, marking the team's highest-scoring first inning since Sept. 18, 2024 in Salt Lake when OKC scored seven runs to open the game on the way to a 20-6 win...Ryan Fitzgerald recorded his team-leading 16th multi-hit game of the season last night, finishing 2-for-5 and scoring a run. The infielder leads all of the Minors with 42 hits this season.







Pacific Coast League Stories from April 29, 2026

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