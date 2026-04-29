Donor Mom and Dad to Represent Donor Network West at Reno Aces' Home Run for Life Game Friday, May 1

Published on April 29, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno Aces News Release







RENO, Nev. - Sparks residents Lynn and Rob Histing will represent Donor Network West as the Reno Aces' Home Run for Life game participant Friday, May 1, honoring the life and inspiring legacy of their daughter, Katie Histing-an independent young woman with a deeply caring heart who, through eye donation, restored sight for two others. This game takes place on what would have been Katie's 25th birthday.

Katie was 17 when she was diagnosed with Ewing's Sarcoma, a rare cancer, in 2018. She loved exploring nature and expressing herself through art. Although she spent years in treatment, she continued to live with determination and purpose. During that time, she started "Katie's Collective," an online shop where she sold hand-drawn, nature-inspired and cancer awareness designs to raise funds to support causes in the fight against cancer.

Katie died at age 23. Given the extent of Katie's cancer treatment, her parents weren't sure she would be eligible to become an organ donor. Ultimately, it was determined that Katie's eyes could be donated, allowing two people to regain their eyesight.

"She had such a caring heart and always wanted to help others," said Lynn, Katie's mom. "It was a hard decision, but we knew Katie would want to help others see the beauty and kindness she had seen in the world."

Lynn and Rob, will take the field during the second inning to round the bases in Katie's honor during the Reno Aces' Home Run for Life game.

"When we were asked by Donor Network West to run the bases in Katie's honor on May 1, my eyes filled with tears and chills ran down my spine," Lynn said. "It would have been Katie's 25th birthday-it felt like everything aligned in a way that only Katie could have planned."

Presented by Donor Network West-northern Nevada's only federally designated nonprofit organ procurement organization-the game will take place at 6:05 p.m. Friday, May 1, 2026, at Greater Nevada Field as the Reno Aces take on the Sugar Land Space Cowboys.

"Katie's legacy is one of creativity, resilience and compassion," said Janice Whaley, Ph.D., president and CEO of Donor Network West. "Through her advocacy, her art and ultimately her gift of sight, she has made a lasting impact. Donor Network West is proud to partner with the Reno Aces to honor and celebrate Katie's life and the generosity of her family."

Four times per season, the Home Run for Life game series honors a northern Nevada community member who has either received a life-saving transplant, lost a loved one who gave the gift of life through donation or helped provide support and healing to those impacted by organ, eye and tissue donation. This is the second Home Run for Life game of the 2026 season.

"Home Run for Life is one of the most meaningful traditions we have at the ballpark," said Reno Aces President Eric Edelstein. "We are proud to partner with Donor Network West to honor remarkable individuals and families, like Katie, whose stories remind us of the power of organ, eye and tissue donation."

Community members are encouraged to consider the impact of organ, eye and tissue donation and take action by joining the registry as organ donors. For more information on how to register as a donor, visit DonorNetworkWest.org.







Pacific Coast League Stories from April 29, 2026

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