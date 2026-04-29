Bees Bats Stifled, Fall 5-2 to River Cats in Series Opener

Published on April 29, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Salt Lake Bees News Release







SOUTH JORDAN, UT. - After splitting their home opening series with the Sacramento River Cats, the Salt Lake Bees dropped Tuesday night's opener, stranding seven runners on base.

Sacramento 5, Salt Lake 2 WP: Carson Whisenhunt (2-2)

LP: Sam Aldegheri (1-3)

SV: Michael Fulmer (2) Key Performers Jose Siri: 2-4, RBI, 2 K Jeimer Candelario: 2-4, R, K Chris Taylor: 1-2, RBI, 2 K

Game Summary Salt Lake drew first blood for the first time since Friday night's game in Las Vegas. Jeimer Candelario singled to begin the second inning, with Trey Mancini doubling down the line to set things up for Chris Taylor's RBI groundout.

Sam Aldegheri extended his scoreless streak to 9.2 innings before getting snapped in the fifth inning. Sacramento broke through as Osleivis Basabe knotted things up at one, singling in Grant McCray. Jesus Rodriguez went on to hit the fifth single of the inning, bringing around Turner Hill to put the visitors ahead.

The River Cats built on their lead, plating three in the following inning. Grant McCray's double off the wall scored Buddy Kennedy after his leadoff walk, and Jake Holton slugged his first round-tripper of the year to put Sacramento up 5-1 after five innings.

Carson Whisenhunt rolled, posting four straight no-run innings after giving up the run in the second.

Salt Lake's bullpen was solid as Jared Southard relieved Aldegheri after six full innings, putting together a shutdown inning in the seventh. He punched out three across two innings of work.

Kaleb Ort came in for the ninth and got all three River Cats to pop up, keeping the score where it was for the bottom of the ninth.

Donovan Walton reached base on a fielder's choice with one out in the ninth. It set things up for Jose Siri's RBI single to cut Sacramento's lead to three, scoring the first Bees run since the

second inning. Salt Lake stranded two after Yolmer Sánchez was hit by a pitch, wrapping up Sacramento's game one win.

Game Notes

- Salt Lake dropped their fourth straight game and second consecutive home game with the defeat.

- Sam Aldegheri's scoreless streak was snapped after 9.2 innings. The southpaw threw five innings of no-run baseball in Las Vegas and built off the stellar outing in Salt Lake with four more shutout innings to begin the night. It's the longest scoreless streak by a Bees pitcher this year.

- Veteran Trey Mancini knocked in his 250th hit at the Triple-A level. The designated hitter lined a double down the left field line, setting up the first run scored of the game.

- Chris Taylor collected his 10th RBI of the season with a run-scoring groundout in the second. He is 8-for-19 (.421) with runners-in-scoring-position in 2026.

- After a slow start in the stolen base category, Nelson Rada swiped his eighth bag of the year. It is his fifth stolen base in his last six games. He has four more than the next closest hitter, Christian Moore.

- Denzer Guzman's Minor League leading 13 game hit streak ended after his 0-for-4 night at the plate. He finished his streak batting .385 with two home runs, three doubles, 13 RBI, 10 runs scored and a 1.033 OPS.

- Jeimer Candelario notched his third multi-hit game of the season. The veteran finished 2-for-4 with a run and a strikeout. Candelario's three games have all come at the Triple-A level after starting the year with the Angels.

- In the ninth, Niko Kavadas pinch hit for Chris Taylor for matchup reasons. Against the righty, Kavadas flew out to right field. Kavadas' 18 game on-base streak was snapped on the play.

- The bullpen turned in three innings of shutout relief tonight. Jared Southard tossed two frames with three strikeouts, before Kaleb Ort followed with a perfect ninth. It was the fifth time in 2026 Salt Lake relievers compiled a scoreless performance. Southard has a 3.00 ERA (9 IP/3 ER) and eight strikeouts across his most recent five outings. Ort has not allowed a run in two of his last three appearances.

- After pinch hitting in the ninth, Donovan Walton scored on a Jose Siri RBI single. Walton has scored in two of his three pinch-hitting appearances this season, including back-to-back home games.

- Yolmer Sánchez reached base for the seventh straight game after a hit-by-pitch in the ninth. The infielder has a .911 OPS and three extra-base hits across the stretch.

- Jose Siri put together his sixth multi-hit game of the season. He has a hit in six of his last 10 games, picking up his first RBI since his streak of five straight games with at least one driven in (April 9-17).

Up Next Game two of the series between the Bees and River Cats is set for first pitch at 6:35 p.m. MDT on Wednesday evening at The Ballpark at America First Field.







Pacific Coast League Stories from April 29, 2026

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