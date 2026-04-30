Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - vs. Las Vegas

Published on April 29, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







TODAY'S GAME - 4/29 vs. Las Vegas

FIRST PITCH - 6:05 PM at Cheney Stadium - Tacoma, WA

PITCHING MATCHUP - Tacoma RHP Gabe Mosser (2-0, 3.06) vs. Las Vegas RHP Joey Estes (0-3, 6.20)

BROADCAST - TV: Bally Sports Live App/MiLB.TV RADIO - KIXI 880

THE RAINIERS: Fell 2-1 in the series opener on Tuesday night...Tacoma took the lead in the bottom of the third inning on a sacrifice fly from Brennen Davis...Las Vegas plated a pair of runs in the top of the sixth inning on a two-run single from Joey Meneses to take the lead...Yosver Zulueta and Domingo Gonzalez combined for 3.0 shutout innings to keep it a one-run game, but Tacoma could not find the equalizer, falling 2-1.

QUALITY STARTING: RHP Randy Dobnak threw his first quality start of the season on Tuesday, allowing two runs over 6.0 innings of work...it's the seventh quality start by a Rainiers pitcher this season, the most in the PCL and tied for the second-most in Triple-A...Tacoma starters have thrown 130.2 innings this season, the second-most in Triple-A, trailing only Gwinnett's 132.1 innings...Gabe Mosser, who is making his fifth start of the season today, is tied for the Triple-A lead with three quality starts this season...in April, Mosser has gone 2-0 with a 2.12 ERA (29.2 IP/7ER), with six walks to 19 strikeouts.

LABRADA LIGHTING IT UP: OF Victor Labrada went 1-for-3 with a walk on Tuesday, extending his on-base streak to eight games...in that time, Labrada is hitting .414 (12x29) with a double, three RBI and four walks, as well as three steals...Labrada has also tallied a hit in seven of his last eight games, four of which have been multi-hit efforts...in his last four games, Labrada has drawn four walks while striking out just once.

BRENNEN'S BOOMING: OF Brennen Davis hit his fourth home run of the season in the ninth inning on Sunday, which was also his third of the roadtrip...over his last 10 games, Davis is hitting .359 (14x41) with four doubles, four home runs, nine RBI and five walks...Davis leads all PCL hitters (min. 80 PA) with an average exit velocity of 92.9 miles per hour...Davis has reached base in each of his last seven games and has four RBI in his last three games.

CHAMPIONSHIP REMATCH: This week, the Rainiers square off against the Las Vegas Aviators in the first of four series between the two clubs, tied for the most against one opponent this season (also: Sacramento)...the Rainiers went 4-14 against the Aviators in the 2025 regular season and went 0-2 against Las Vegas in the Pacific Coast League Championship Series...two current Rainiers suited up with the 2025 Aviators: INF Alejo Lopez and C Jhonny Pereda, while a pair of 2025 Rainiers are currently with Las Vegas: RHP Nick Anderson and OF Cade Marlowe.

RUSSELL MATCHES RED: Sunday's victory in Oklahoma City was the 259th of John Russell's tenure as Rainiers manager (since 2023), tying Red Davis, who managed the Tacoma Giants in the franchise's first three seasons, from 1960-62, for the sixth-most by a Tacoma manager in franchise history...Russell, who has led the Rainiers to 80-win seasons in each of the last two years, is the first Tacoma skipper to lead the club to consecutive 80-win campaigns since Davis led the Tacoma Giants to at least 80 wins in each of his three seasons with Tacoma, including a franchise-record 97 wins in 1961...next up on the list is Whitey Lockman, who won 269 games as the manager of the Tacoma Cubs from 1967-70.

COLT'S STREAK CONTINUES: With his first-inning walk on Tuesday, INF Colt Emerson extended his on-base streak to 15 games, the best for a Rainiers hitter this season...over that 15-game stretch (since April 7), Emerson has drawn 13 walks, compared to 14 strikeouts...Emerson has collected an extra-base hit in five of his last eight games and has scored a run in five of his last seven games.

RUCKER ROLLING: RHP Michael Rucker threw 2.0 scoreless innings on Sunday, his ninth consecutive shutout appearance, the longest streak in the PCL this season...over his last nine outings (10.0 IP), Rucker has allowed four hits, four walks and nine strikeouts...he has not allowed a hit in five of his last six appearances, allowing just four baserunners in that span...among Triple-A pitchers with at least 10 appearances this season, Rucker's four hits allowed are tied for the second-fewest.

BULLPEN BRINGING IT: Tacoma's bullpen threw 3.0 innings of shutout relief on Tuesday, lowering the group's ERA to 2.28, the best in the minor leagues...Tacoma's bullpen has not allowed an earned run in 12 of the 28 games this season, and have allowed more than two earned runs just twice, most recently on April 3...it's the best start (by ERA) for a PCL bullpen through 28 games since the 2016 Rainiers bullpen had a 1.75 ERA and the second-best start for a PCL bullpen since 2005...the two home runs allowed by Tacoma's bullpen are also the fewest in the minor leagues.

BRIAN'S BACK: After being activated off the Development List on April 14, C Brian O'Keefe has hit the ground running, collecting hits in each of his first eight games, tied for the longest hitting streak by a Rainiers hitter this season...O'Keefe has tallied five extra-base hits and five RBI since being activated...since the start of the 2022 season, O'Keefe is tied for the lead among Triple-A catchers with 42 home runs (in games while playing catcher) with Sam Huff, René Pinto and Carlos Peréz.

FEEL SO CLOSE TO YOU RIGHT NOW: Through 28 games of the 2026 season, the Rainiers have played plenty of close games, with 21 of the 28 games being decided by two-or-fewer runs (the most in the league), 13 of which have been one-run games...the Rainiers have gone 11-10 in games decided by two-or-fewer runs and 5-8 in one-run games...nine of Tacoma's last 10 games have been decided by two-or-fewer runs.

MARINERS UPDATE: The Mariners scored a 7-1 victory at Minnesota on Tuesday night...Julio Rodríguez went 3-for-5 with three doubles and Josh Naylor went 3-for-5 with a home run and four RBI...Cole Young also tallied a three-hit night in the victory...Logan Gilbert threw 5.0 innings of one-run ball, while Seattle's bullpen tossed 4.0 innings of shutout relief.







Pacific Coast League Stories from April 29, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.