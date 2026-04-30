Round Rock Breaks through against Comets

Published on April 29, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







The Oklahoma City Comets were held scoreless in eight of nine innings during a 6-3 loss against the Round Rock Express Wednesday night at Dell Diamond. Round Rock (13-16) jumped on Comets starting pitcher Logan Allen with a three-run first inning, including a leadoff homer by Michael Helman. Oklahoma City (13-16) tied the game with three runs in the fifth inning. James Tibbs III hit a RBI double to plate the first run, and Jack Suwinski later tied the game with a RBI single. The Express took a 5-3 lead in the bottom of the fifth on a pair of bases-loaded walks. Round Rock received insurance in the eighth inning on an RBI double from Gilberto Celestino to take a 6-3 lead into the final frame. After falling behind in the fifth inning, the Comets were unable to score again and went 0-for-7 with runners on base during that time.

Of Note: -The Comets have lost five of their last six games. They are 3-7 over the last 10 games and 4-9 over the last 13 games...Wednesday also snapped a four-game win streak against the Express.

-The series is tied 1-1 through the first two contests...Going back to last season, the Comets have started each of their last ¬â¹seven road series in a 1-1 tie or down 0-2...OKC has yet to win consecutive road games this season.

-James Tibbs III recorded a second straight three-hit game, going 3-for-5 with a double and RBI. Over his last eight games, Tibbs is 12-for-27 (.444) with seven extra-base hits and 10 runs scored...He became the fourth player in the Pacific Coast League with at least 10 doubles this season.

-Jack Suwinski went 2-for-5 with a RBI and a double, giving him an extra-base hit in five straight games (3 2B, 2 HR). During the streak, Suwinski is 6-for-19 (.316) with five RBI...Over his last 17 games, Suwinski has hit six homers and picked up 15 RBI while also scoring 21 runs.

-Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Brock Stewart continued his Major League Rehab Assignment and made his fourth appearance with the Comets. The right-hander tossed a scoreless sixth inning as he walked one and struck out a pair of batters...Across his four rehab outings with the Comets, Stewart has yet to allow a run over 4.0 innings (2 H, 2 BB, 8 K).

-The Comets went 2-for-11 with runners in scoring position and left 12 runners on base.

Next Up: Oklahoma City looks to retake the series lead against Round Rock on Thursday 6:45 p.m. at Dell Diamond. Live radio coverage of each Comets game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.







Pacific Coast League Stories from April 29, 2026

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