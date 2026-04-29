Rainiers Drop Series Opener 2-1 in Pitcher's Duel

Published on April 29, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







TACOMA, WA - The Tacoma Rainiers (14-14) dropped the series opener to the Las Vegas Aviators (15-11) by a score of 2-1on Tuesday night at Cheney Stadium. Brennen Davis brought home Tacoma's only run with a sacrifice fly. Yosver Zulueta and Domingo Gonzalez turned in a combined 3.0 scoreless innings in relief, allowing three baserunners while striking out three.

Tacoma opened the scoring in the bottom of the third inning. Brock Rodden worked a leadoff walk and moved up to second when Colt Emerson worked a walk on four pitches. The pair moved up ninety feet on a double steal and Davis brought Rodden home to score with a sacrifice fly, making it 1-0 Rainiers.

Las Vegas took the lead in the top of the sixth inning. Henry Bolte and Tommy White connected with back-to-back singles to lead off the inning. The pair advanced to second and third when Cade Marlowe laid down a sacrifice bunt. Then, Joey Meneses lined a single into shallow left field, bringing Bolte and White home to score and give the Aviators the lead, 2-1.

Randy Dobnak threw his first quality start of the season, allowing two runs on eight hits with one walk and six strikeouts over 6.0 innings.

The Rainiers threatened in the bottom of the sixth inning, loading the bases with one out. However, Aviators reliever Michael Kelly retired the next two hitters to get out of the jam, leaving the bases loaded.

Tacoma entered the ninth inning needing one run to extend the game. The Rainiers went down in order, dropping the series opener 2-1.

Tacoma looks to tie the series Wednesday night in game two of their six-game homestand. RHP Gabe Mosser will toe the rubber for the Rainiers. First pitch set for 6:05 pm.

POSTGAME NOTES:

INF Colt Emerson extended his team-best on-base streak to 15 games on Tuesday, finishing with a pair of walks...the Mariners' top prospect has reached base in 19 of the 22 games he has played this season.

C Brian O'Keefe extended his hitting streak to eight games Tuesday night, tied for the longest by a Rainiers hitter this season...he finished 2-for-4...O'Keefe has recorded a hit in every game he has played this season...since being activated from the Development List on April 14, he holds a .387 average (12-for-31) with five doubles and five RBI.

INF Brock Rodden recorded his minor-league-leading 12th double in the bottom of the first Tuesday night...the switch-hitter finished 1-for-4 with a double, walk, and run scored...he leads the Rainiers in hits (30), extra-base hits (13), and total bases (45).

OF Victor Labrada has reached base safely in eight-straight games, finishing Tuesday 1-for-3 with a walk...since the streak started on April 19, the Cuba native has the second-most hits (12) and the fourth-best average (.414) among all PCL hitters with at least 25 at-bats over that span.

INF Carson Taylor worked three walks in Tuesday night's contest, tying his career-high...the Georgia native finished 1-for-1 with three walks...he tied Patrick Wisdom and Brennen Davis for the most walks by a Rainiers hitter in a game this season...it's the sixth time in his career Taylor has worked three walks in a game and the first since August 2, 2024, with Double-A Reading.

RHP Domingo Gonzalez threw 2.0 innings of shutout relief on Tuesday, including a four-pitch ninth inning...he's the first Rainiers pitcher to complete an inning on four-or-fewer pitches since Emerson Hancock used four pitches to complete the fifth inning on August 20, 2024, against Sacramento.







Pacific Coast League Stories from April 29, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.