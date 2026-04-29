Isotopes Fall to Chihuahuas, 16-2

Published on April 29, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Albuquerque, NM - The Isotopes plated a run in the first inning but then relented 11 unanswered tallies en route to a 16-2 loss Tuesday night at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park.

Topes Scope: - Chad Stevens drew a walk to extend his on-base streak to 22 games-every contest played in 2026. Also has a 32-game on-base streak dating back to September 11, 2025, with Salt Lake.

-Charlie Condon tallied a walk and hit-by-pitch to push his on-base streak to 17 games. During the stretch he is slashing .250/.390/.391 with three doubles, two homers, nine RBI and 14 walks. Has gone hitless in his last three games (0x8).

-Adael Amador went 1-for-5, extending his on-base streak to 14 contests. During the stretch he is slashing .274/.348/.435 with two doubles, one triple, two homers, 10 RBI and seven walks.

-Vimael Machin recorded a walk to push his on-base streak to 13 contests. During the stretch he is slashing .408/.517/.653 with six doubles, two homers, 13 RBI and 11 walks. Has tallied a hit in 11 of 13 games during streak.

-Cole Carrigg singled in four at-bats to extend his on-base streak to 19 games. During the stretch he is slashing .338/.410/.473 with three doubles, two triples, one homer, 15 RBI and seven walks.

-Sterlin Thompson went 2-for-3 with two RBI and a walk, his sixth multi-hit contest of the year and first since April 19 vs. Oklahoma City. Has reached base in 22 of 24 games with a plate appearance while tallying a hit in 18 of 24.

-Albuquerque allowed six runs in the fourth frame, the seventh time in 2026 permitting six-plus tallies in an inning. The Isotopes have relented 174 runs on the year with 57 coming over just nine combined innings when the club has surrendered five-plus runs in a frame.

-The 14-run defeat is the largest of the season and biggest since July 18, 2025, vs. Reno, 15-1.

-Albuquerque scored just two runs, the sixth time this season limited to two runs or fewer (last: April 25 at Sacramento, 9-2, seven innings).

-After being caught stealing just three times over a 17-game span (April 2-22), the Isotopes have been nabbed four times in their last six contests.

-Albuquerque's pitching staff has limited their opponent to one run or fewer six times this season, while also allowing nine or more runs nine times.

On Deck: The Isotopes and Chihuahuas meet for game two of the series tomorrow at 6:05 pm at Isotopes Park. Albuquerque is expected to start Gabriel Hughes while El Paso is slated to start JP Sears.







Pacific Coast League Stories from April 29, 2026

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