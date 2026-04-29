Postgame Notes 4.28 at SL

Published on April 29, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sacramento River Cats News Release







FINAL: SACRAMENTO (15-11) 5 @ SALT LAKE (11-17) 2

SACRAMENTO RIVER CATS

- Osleivis Basabe notched his 300th Triple-A hit on an RBI single in the fifth inning. The infielder recorded his 299th in the third inning, which was the first hit by a River Cat in the game.

-On Jake Holton's 50th at-bat of the season, the designated hitter left the yard for the first time. Holton smashed a 361- foot round-tripper into the first row of the bullpen seats to put the visitors up four.

-One pitcher overpowering Salt Lake hitters this season, Carson Whisenhunt, put together his best outing of the year. Whisenhunt punched out eight and gave up just three hits. He's struck out 16 Bees in 10.2 innings of work.

SALT LAKE BEES

- Chris Taylor collected his 10th RBI of the season with a run-scoring groundout in the second. He is 8-for-19 (.421) with runners-in-scoring-position in 2026.

-Veteran Trey Mancini knocked in his 250th hit at the Triple-A level. The designated hitter lined a double down the left field line, setting up the first run scored in the game.

- After a slow start in the stolen base category, Nelson Rada swiped his eighth bag of the year. It is his fifth stolen base in his last six games. He has four more than the next closest hitter, Christian Moore.







Pacific Coast League Stories from April 29, 2026

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