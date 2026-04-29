Chihuahuas Start Road Trip With Lopsided Win

Published on April 29, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

El Paso Chihuahuas News Release







The El Paso Chihuahuas set a new season high for runs in a game Tuesday night in their 16-2 win over the Albuquerque Isotopes at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park. It was also El Paso's largest winning margin in a 2026 game.

Chihuahuas shortstop Mason McCoy reached base five times, going 4-for-4 with a three-run home run, four RBIs and a walk. McCoy has four home runs in his last five road games. Left fielder Samad Taylor hit a three-run triple and has seven RBIs in his last two games. Designated hitter Nick Solak had three hits and two RBIs in the win. Chihuahuas batters walked nine times against Albuquerque's bullpen.

San Diego Padres Griffin Canning and Jeremiah Estrada both pitched for El Paso on MLB Injury Rehab and neither allowed any earned runs. All six of El Paso's runs in the fourth inning came with two outs. The Chihuahuas have won five of their last seven games.

Team Records: El Paso (13-15), Albuquerque (15-13)

Next Game: Wednesday at 6:05 p.m. Mountain Time at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park. El Paso LHP JP Sears (2-1, 7.15) vs. Albuquerque RHP Gabriel Hughes (0-1, 9.00). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

El Paso 16 Albuquerque 2 - Tuesday

WP: Canning (1-1)

LP: Palmquist (1-2)

S: None

Time: 2:57

Attn: 8,611







Pacific Coast League Stories from April 29, 2026

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