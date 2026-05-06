Tacoma Falls 11-10 to El Paso in Back-And-Forth Affair

Published on May 6, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







EL PASO, TX - The Tacoma Rainiers (16-19) fell to the El Paso Chihuahuas (17-18) 11-10 on Wednesday in a game that had four lead changes. Colt Emerson, Brennen Davis, and Brian O'Keefe led the offense and all recorded home runs with the trio going a combined 8-for-13 with two doubles, three home runs, six RBI, two walks, and five runs scored.

Tacoma came out firing, putting up a four-spot in the top of the first inning. Victor Labrada worked a leadoff walk and then Victor Robles reached on a throwing error that went into the first base dugout, pushing the pair up to second and third. Colt Emerson grounded out to second, moving Robles up to third and bringing Labrada home to score, making it 1-0 Rainiers. Brennen Davis stayed hot, dropping a single into shallow left field for his fifth hit in his last five at-bats. With runners on the corners and one away, Brock Rodden laid a bunt down the first base side for a single. Brennen Davis advanced to second and Robles scored from third to make it 2-0. Tacoma kept adding to their lead when Carson Taylor poked a bases-clearing double into the left field corner. Brennen Davis and Rodden crossed home, extending the Rainiers' lead to four.

Tacoma added a pair of runs in the third inning. Colt Emerson pounded a leadoff single into center field. Then, Brennen Davis (7) clobbered his second home run in as many days over the high wall in left field. The two-run blast traveled 397 feet and gave the Rainiers a 6-0 lead.

El Paso got on the board in the bottom of the third inning. Samad Taylor (7) led off the inning with a solo shot over the left-center field wall and two batters later, Pablo Reyes (4) smacked a solo home run of his own into left, making it 6-2.

The Chihuahuas took the lead in the fourth inning with a seven-run outburst. Mason McCoy dropped a double into shallow right field to lead off the inning. Then, Jose Miranda (4) hit a two-run shot over the left field wall to bring El Paso within two, 6-4. The next two batters, Marcos Castañon and Carlos Rodriguez, smack back-to-back singles to put runners on first and second with no outs. Samad Taylor reached on a throwing error when he laid down a sacrifice bunt. The errant throw got into the right field corner and allowed Castañon, Rodriguez, and Samad Taylor to score, giving the Chihuahuas a 7-6 lead. Will Wagner worked a walk to become the sixth El Paso batter to reach base in the inning. Then, Reyes (5) picked up his second home run of the game with a two-run shot to right, making it 9-6.

Tacoma responded in the top of the fifth inning to tie the game. Brian O'Keefe (1) tattooed a leadoff home run 413 feet to straight-away center field. The ball left his bat at 106.0 mph and made it 9-7. Then, Carson Taylor worked a walk and moved up to second when Lopez worked a walk of his own two batters later. The Rainiers loaded the bases when Labrada worked the third walk of the inning. Robles brought Taylor into score from third with a sacrifice fly to center field and brought Tacoma within a run, 9-8. With two outs, Emerson lined a single into right, plating Labrada and tying the game at nine.

Domingo Gonzalez helped settle the waters as he threw 2.0 shutout innings of relief, keeping El Paso off the board in the fifth and sixth innings.

The Rainiers took the lead in the eighth inning when Emerson (5) clobbered a solo shot to the upper deck in center field, giving Tacoma a 10-9 lead.

El Paso immediately took the lead back in the bottom of the eighth inning. Wagner worked a leadoff walk and was pinch ran for by Clay Dungan. Michael Rucker took over in relief, set to face El Paso's right-handed hitters. After Reyes lined out and Nick Solak flied out, Rodolfo Duran lined a double into the left field corner. Dungan scored from first to tie the game at 10 and Duran advanced to third on the throw to the plate. Then, McCoy pounded a single through the left side of the infield. Duran trotted home from third to give the Chihuahuas an 11-10 lead.

The Rainiers entered the ninth inning needing one run to avoid their third straight loss. Labrada represented the tying run when he smacked a two-out single but failed to score as the Chihuahuas secured game two, 11-10.

Tacoma looks to snap their three-game skid Thursday night. RHP Dane Dunning will get the start for the Rainiers. First pitch set for 5:35 pm PT.

POSTGAME NOTES:

OF Brennen Davis clobbered his second home run in as many days Wednesday...he finished 2-for-4 with a home run, two RBI, walk, and two runs scored...since his first home run on April 17, Davis has the second most home runs in Triple-A with seven and ranks second in the PCL in XBH (12) and total bases (47)...the home run marked the sixth straight at-bat that Davis recorded a hit...his walk in the fourth inning extended a streak of eight consecutive plate appearances reaching base...it's the longest streak of consecutive plate appearances reaching base for a Rainiers hitter since Tyler Locklear reached in 11 straight from July 22-24, 2025.

INF Colt Emerson recorded his first three-hit game at the Triple-A level Wednesday...he finished 3-for-5 with a home run, three RBI, and two runs scored...Wednesday's game marked the fifth time in Emerson's career that he's tallied three hits and three RBI in the same game...Emerson has reached base safely in 25 of the 29 games he has played this season.

C Brian O'Keefe recorded three extra-base hits Wednesday, finishing 3-for-4 with two doubles, a home run, an RBI, a walk, and a run scored...it's the first time he has recorded three extra-base hits in a game since April 3, 2023 with Tacoma where he went 4-for-4 with a double and two home runs...it's the first time a Rainiers catcher has tallied three extra-base hits since Harry Ford did so on May 13, 2025...since being activated from the Development List on April 14, he is tied for the fourth-most doubles in the PCL (7).

The Rainiers connected on three home runs on Wednesday, their second consecutive game with three long balls...it's the first time Tacoma has hit three home runs in back-to-back games since September 23-24, 2023 against Round Rock.







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 6, 2026

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