Chihuahuas Win Second Straight Over Tacoma Wednesday

Published on May 6, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

El Paso Chihuahuas News Release







The El Paso Chihuahuas trailed Tacoma 6-0 early in Wednesday afternoon's game before coming back to beat the Rainiers 11-10. The Chihuahuas have won two in a row to start their homestand and six of their eight games against Tacoma this season.

Pablo Reyes went 2-for-5 with two home runs and three RBIs, becoming the first El Paso player with a multi-homer game since Samad Taylor on April 29 in Albuquerque. Reyes has reached base in all 24 games he's played this season and has hit three homers in the past two games. José Miranda and Taylor homered for the Chihuahuas as well. Taylor also rounded the bases on a bunt Wednesday when a throw from Tacoma first baseman Carson Taylor ended up in the right field corner in the bottom of the fourth inning.

San Diego Padres infielder Will Wagner hit a single and walked three times Wednesday and has reached multiple times in all four of his MLB Injury Rehab games with El Paso. Shortstop Mason McCoy went 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI, moving his career-high hitting streak to 14 games.

Team Records: Tacoma (16-19), El Paso (17-18)

Next Game: Thursday at 6:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Tacoma RHP Dane Dunning (1-3, 7.03) vs. El Paso LHP JP Sears (2-1, 7.00). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

El Paso 11 Tacoma 10 - Wednesday

WP: Tamarez (1-1)

LP: Rucker (1-1)

S: Routzahn (3)

Time: 3:01

Attn: 6,962







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 6, 2026

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