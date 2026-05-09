Bowen Homers Twice in Loss Friday Night

Published on May 8, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

El Paso Chihuahuas News Release







El Paso center fielder Jase Bowen hit two solo home runs in the Chihuahuas' 17-2 loss to the Tacoma Rainiers at Southwest University Park Friday night. It was the first multi-homer game by an El Paso player since Pablo Reyes on May 6 against the Rainiers. Bowen's team-leading 10 home runs are the second most in the Pacific Coast League.

Tacoma third baseman Brock Rodden went 2-for-5 with two home runs and eight RBIs. His grand slam in the top of the ninth inning was the second allowed by El Paso pitching this season. Chihuahuas left fielder Carlos Rodriguez went 2-for-4 in the loss. Reyes went 1-for-4 with a single to move his on-base streak to 26 games.

El Paso infielder Clay Dungan retired the final batter of the top of the ninth in his first professional pitching appearance. The Chihuahuas tied their season high by turning four double plays on Friday. The Chihuahuas have won three of the first four games of the series.

Box Score: Gameday: Rainiers 17, Chihuahuas 2 Final Score (05/08/2026)

Team Records: Tacoma (17-20), El Paso (18-19)

Next Game: Saturday at 6:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Tacoma TBD vs. El Paso LHP Jackson Wolf (1-2, 4.88). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 8, 2026

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