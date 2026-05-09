Bowen Homers Twice in Loss Friday Night
Published on May 8, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)
El Paso Chihuahuas News Release
El Paso center fielder Jase Bowen hit two solo home runs in the Chihuahuas' 17-2 loss to the Tacoma Rainiers at Southwest University Park Friday night. It was the first multi-homer game by an El Paso player since Pablo Reyes on May 6 against the Rainiers. Bowen's team-leading 10 home runs are the second most in the Pacific Coast League.
Tacoma third baseman Brock Rodden went 2-for-5 with two home runs and eight RBIs. His grand slam in the top of the ninth inning was the second allowed by El Paso pitching this season. Chihuahuas left fielder Carlos Rodriguez went 2-for-4 in the loss. Reyes went 1-for-4 with a single to move his on-base streak to 26 games.
El Paso infielder Clay Dungan retired the final batter of the top of the ninth in his first professional pitching appearance. The Chihuahuas tied their season high by turning four double plays on Friday. The Chihuahuas have won three of the first four games of the series.
Box Score: Gameday: Rainiers 17, Chihuahuas 2 Final Score (05/08/2026)
Team Records: Tacoma (17-20), El Paso (18-19)
Next Game: Saturday at 6:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Tacoma TBD vs. El Paso LHP Jackson Wolf (1-2, 4.88). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.
Pacific Coast League Stories from May 8, 2026
- Late Game Heroics Not Enough as Comets Fall in Extra Innings - Oklahoma City Comets
- Bowen Homers Twice in Loss Friday Night - El Paso Chihuahuas
- Humphreys' Career Night Fuels Bees to Thrilling Extra-Inning Friday Night Win - Salt Lake Bees
- Rainiers' Offense Scorches with Season-High 22 Hits, 4 Homers in 17-2 Win over El Paso - Tacoma Rainiers
- Groover's Ninth Inning RBI Double Propels Reno to Victory - Reno Aces
- Nelson Homers in Ninth, Sugar Land Falls to Albuquerque - Sugar Land Space Cowboys
- Express Fall in Walk-Off Fashion to Durham - Round Rock Express
- Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - 5/8 at El Paso - Tacoma Rainiers
- OKC Comets Game Notes - May 8, 2026 - Oklahoma City Comets
- SAC Postgame Notes & Box Score 5.7 vs. RNO - Sacramento River Cats
- Homers Spell Defeat for Reno against Sacramento on Thursday - Reno Aces
- Chihuahuas Take Third Straight over Tacoma Thursday - El Paso Chihuahuas
- Rainiers Fall 4-1 to El Paso on Thursday Night - Tacoma Rainiers
- Isotopes Claim 10-3 Victory for Sixth-Straight Triumph - Albuquerque Isotopes
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.