Isotopes Claim 10-3 Victory for Sixth-Straight Triumph

Published on May 8, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Sugar Land, TX - With the Isotopes trailing, 2-1, entering the top of the fourth inning, Albuquerque scored four runs in the frame followed by two in the fifth to take a 7-2 lead. A Sterlin Thompson three-run homer in the ninth put the game out of reach, giving the Isotopes a 10-3 victory Thursday night at Constellation Field.

Topes Scope: - With the win, the Isotopes have won a season-high six-straight contests (previous win streak of at least five: seven, August 19-26, 2023). Overall, the club has a 20-11 record over its last 31 games since starting 1-4.

-Over the Isotopes' six-game win streak, the club has outscored its opponents 78-28. The Isotopes 78 runs are the most in Triple-A during the span by 17 (second: Charlotte, 61). Additionally, Albuquerque's pitching staff has the lowest ERA in the PCL during the span (4.09; 55 IP, 25 ER).

-The last time Albuquerque (21-15) was six-games above .500 was April 24, 2016 (12-6). The last time the Isotopes were at least seven games above .500 was September 2, 2013 (76-68).

-Albuquerque has swiped multiple bags in five-straight contests (18 total, three caught stealing).

-It's the first time the Isotopes have won the first three games of a series against Sugar Land, in Texas or Albuquerque. Additionally, the Isotopes have won five-straight over the Space Cowboys in Sugar Land, the longest win streak against the Space Cowboys, on the road and overall.

- Zac Veen went 3-for-4 with his fourth homer and two RBI to extend his on-base streak to 17 contests. During stretch he is slashing .368/.519/.632 with three doubles, four homers, 18 RBI and 19 walks. Was his third three-hit game since April 25 (10 contests).

- Vimael Machin recorded two hits, including a double, to push his on-base streak to 19 contests. During the stretch he is slashing .365/.478/.554 with eight doubles, two homers, 16 RBI and 16 walks.

- Sterlin Thompson belted his fourth homer of the year to extend his on-base streak to 15 contests. During the stretch he is slashing .415/.557/.698 with three doubles, four homers, 19 RBI and 14 walks. Also has an eight-game hit streak (14x29).

- Adael Amador singled and walked, extending his on-base streak to 21 contests. During the stretch he is slashing .258/.358/.416 with three doubles, one triple, three homers, 16 RBI and 15 walks.

- Charlie Condon doubled to extend his on-base streak to 25 games. During stretch he is slashing .229/.372/.333 with four doubles, two homers, 12 RBI and 20 walks. Was his first extra-base hit since April 22 at Sacramento (double).

On Deck: The Isotopes and Space Cowboys meet for game four of the series tomorrow at 6:05 pm MT from Constellation Field. Albuquerque is expected to start Keegan Thompson while Sugar Land is slated to start Ethan Pecko.







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 8, 2026

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