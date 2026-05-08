Rainiers Fall 4-1 to El Paso on Thursday Night

Published on May 8, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







EL PASO, TX - The Tacoma Rainiers (16-20) fell 4-1 to the El Paso Chihuahuas (18-18) on Thursday night in game three of the series. Brennen Davis tallied his seventh double of the season in the fourth inning, his third straight game with an extra-base hit. Davis' streak is now tied for the longest by a Rainier this season. Gunner Mayer did not allow a run in 0.2 innings in Thursday's contest after coming in to pitch in the seventh inning. 10 of Mayer's 11 appearances have been scoreless outings.

Tacoma threatened early in the top of the first inning after a leadoff single to left field from Ryan Bliss put one aboard. El Paso responded with three consecutive strikeouts to end the frame and keep the scoring silent.

In the bottom of the first inning, the Chihuahuas promptly ignited the scoring, taking advantage of a leadoff single from Jase Bowen. Bowen moved up to second base on a sacrifice bunt from Samad Taylor then advanced to third on a flyout to right field. Pablo Reyes put down a bunt down the third base side allowing Bowen to race in to score and put El Paso on the board.

The scoring continued for the Chihuahuas in the bottom of the second. Dane Dunning struck out Jose Miranda to start the frame before a flyout to center from Clay Dungan retired two. Anthony Vilar singled to center field with two outs to set the table from Bowen to launch a two-run homer to center field to extend El Paso's lead to 3-0.

In the top of the fourth inning, Tacoma got on the board to cut the deficit to two. Brennen Davis laced a leadoff double (7) to left field to ignite the momentum. With one out, Victor Labrada reached on a fielding error issued to the second baseman, Dungan, after the ball got away and trickled into center field. The error allowed Davis enough time to score and put Tacoma on the board, 3-1. Dunning went on to retire the next six he faced before giving the ball over to Yosver Zulueta in the bottom of the sixth.

The scoring remained silent on both sides up until the bottom of the seventh when Vilar reached on a one-out walk. Gunner Mayer took over on the bump but Bowen remained consistent working a walk to put two aboard. Samad Taylor flew out to right allowing Vilar to advance to third before Bowen swiped second base to put two in scoring position. Will Wagner worked a walk to load the bases. Then, Vilar scored on a wild pitch extending El Paso's lead to 4-1.

Both sides were held off the board in the final two frames and Tacoma fell, 4-1 in game three of the series.

Tacoma looks to snap a four-game losing streak on Friday night where Casey Lawrence will get the ball in game four of the six-game set. First pitch is set for 5:35 pm PT.

POSTGAME NOTES:

OF Brennen Davis tallied his seventh double of the season in the fourth inning on Thursday, his third straight game with an extra-base hit, tied for the longest streak by a Rainiers hitter this season...it's the second time this season Davis has recorded an extra-base hit in three consecutive games (also: April 24-26)...his 13 extra-base hits since April 13 are the second-most in the Pacific Coast League

Patrick Wisdom went 0-for-2 in the second game of his Major League rehab assignment...Wisdom played third base for Tacoma, his first game in affiliated ball at third base since September 28, 2024 with the Chicago Cubs...Wisdom played 58 games at third base last season for the Kia Tigers in the KBO

RHP Gunner Mayer did not allow a run in 0.2 innings on Thursday, lowering his ERA to 0.79...10 of Mayer's 11 appearances have been scoreless outings...among Triple-A pitchers with at least 10 appearances this season, Mayer's 0.79 ERA is the 10th-best







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 8, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.