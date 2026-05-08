Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - 5/7 at El Paso

Published on May 7, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







TODAY'S GAME - 5/7 at El Paso

FIRST PITCH - 5:35 PM (PT) at Southwest University Park - El Paso, TX

PITCHING MATCHUP - Tacoma RHP Dane Dunning (1-3, 7.03) vs. El Paso LHP J.P. Sears (2-1, 7.00)

BROADCAST - TV: Bally Sports Live App/MiLB.TV RADIO - KIXI 880

THE RAINIERS: Fell in an 11-10, back-and-forth affair on Wednesday in El Paso...Tacoma scored four runs in the first inning, two of which came on a Carson Taylor RBI double...Brennen Davis gave Tacoma a 6-0 lead with a two-run home run in the third inning, his second long ball in as many days...El Paso scored the game's next nine runs, leading 9-6 after four innings...Tacoma tied the game in the fifth as Brian O'Keefe led off the inning with a solo home run...Victor Robles hit a sacrifice fly and Colt Emerson hit an RBI single to tie the game at nine...Emerson put Tacoma in front with a solo home run in the eighth inning, but El Paso scored a pair in the bottom of the frame to win 11-10.

BACKSTOP BOMBS: C Brian O'Keefe led off the fifth inning with a solo home run on Wednesday, his first home run of the season...since the 2022 season, O'Keefe has hit 43 home runs while playing catcher, tied for the most in Triple-A in that time (also: Carlos Pérez)... O'Keefe's .327 average ranks fifth among Triple-A catchers with at least 50 plate appearances this season, also ranking fifth with his seven doubles...O'Keefe has crushed left-handed pitching this season, going 5-for-11 with three doubles against southpaws...he has also drawn a walk in each of his last three games, tied for the second-longest streak by a Rainiers hitter this season.

LONG BALL LIVING: The Rainiers have hit three home runs in each of their last two games... it's the first time Tacoma has hit three home runs in back-to-back games since September 23-24, 2023 against Round Rock...the Rainiers, who are tied for 15th in Triple-A with 34 home runs this season, are the third PCL team to hit three homers in back-to-back games...the last time Tacoma hit three long balls in three consecutive games was when they did it in four straight games from July 27-30, 2023 against Salt Lake.

BRENNEN'S BOOMING: OF Brennen Davis connected on his seventh home run of the season on Wednesday, the second in as many days...since hitting his first home run of the season on April 17, his seven home runs are the most in the Pacific Coast League and the second-most in Triple-A (trails: Spencer Jones - 8)...in that time, Davis also ranks second in the league with 12 extra-base hits and 47 total bases, ranking fourth with a .723 slugging percentage and eighth with a 1.131 OPS...Davis also ranks third among PCL hitters (min. 100 PA) with a 92.7 average exit velocity.

LOOK OUT, LEFTIES: The Rainiers are slated to face a left-handed starter for the 17th time this season, going 11-5 in the previous 16...Tacoma's 11 wins against left-handed starters are tied for the second-most in Triple-A, trailing Gwinnett's 12...the Rainiers rank second among all Triple-A teams with 24 doubles and 16 home runs against left-handed pitchers...Tacoma's .471 slugging percentage against lefties is the fifth-best in Triple-A...Brock Rodden, who ranks second in the PCL with 12 doubles, is tied for the Triple-A lead with six doubles against left-handed pitching.

WORDS OF WISDOM: INF Patrick Wisdom was sent to Tacoma on a Major League rehab assignment on Tuesday, going 0-for-1 with a pair of walks...Wisdom was placed on Seattle's 10-Day Injured List on April 17 (retro April 15) with a left oblique strain...Wisdom played 15 games with Tacoma before the Mariners selected his contract on April 14, hitting .264 with nine home runs and 17 RBI...despite not playing a game with the Rainiers in 23 days, he still ranks second in the PCL with nine home runs...Wisdom made one pinch-hit appearance for Seattle, going 0-for-1on April 14 at San Diego.

ROBLES REHABS WITH RAINIERS: OF Victor Robles was sent to Tacoma on a Major League rehab assignment on Sunday...in his three games with Tacoma, he's gone 0-for-6 with an RBI, a walk and run scored...Robles, 28, was placed on Seattle's 10-Day Injured List on April 8 (retro April 7) with a right pectoral strain...in five games with the Mariners this season, Robles hit .231 (3x13) with a double, RBI and a stolen base...Robles appeared in 32 games with the Mariners in 2025, hitting .245 with four doubles, one triple, one home run and nine RBI, working around a left shoulder dislocation...he also played in eight games with Tacoma on a Major League rehab assignment in 2025, hitting .310 (9x29) with three doubles and a home run, driving in nine.

LABRADA LOCKED IN: OF Victor Labrada reached base again on Wednesday, marking the 13th time he's done so in his last 15 games, with hits in 2 of them...over his last 14 games (since April 19), Labrada is hitting .370 (20x54) with three doubles, one home run, six RBI, eight walks and three stolen bases...in that time Labrada ranks sixth on-base percentage (.477), ranking eighth in hits and in batting average.

FEEL SO CLOSE TO YOU RIGHT NOW: Through 35 games of the 2026 season, the Rainiers have played plenty of close games, with 25 of the 35 games being decided by two-or-fewer runs (the most in the league), 17 of which have been one-run games...the Rainiers have gone 12-13 in games decided by two-or-fewer runs and 6-11 in one-run games...three of Tacoma's last four games have been one-run contests.

MARINERS UPDATE: Bryan Woo threw 6.0 innings of shutout baseball, striking out nine as the Mariners scored a series win over Atlanta with a 3-1 victory on Wednesday...Cole Young went 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles and RBI, while Jhonny Pereda went 2-for-2...Julio Rodríguez also hit his fifth home run of the season in the win.







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 7, 2026

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