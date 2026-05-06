Isotopes Rout Space Cowboys, 12-2

Published on May 6, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Sugar Land, TX - Albuquerque's offense tallied 12 hits and 11 walks and plated runs in four frames-including six in the eighth-while the pitching staff permitted just six hits en route to a 12-2 rout of Sugar Land Wednesday afternoon at Constellation Field.

Topes Scope: - With the win, the Isotopes have won a season-high five-straight contests (previous win streak of at least five: seven, August 19-26, 2023).

-It's the first time the Isotopes have won the first two games of a series in Sugar Land. Additionally, the Isotopes have won four-straight over the Space Cowboys in Sugar Land, the longest win streak against the Space Cowboys, on the road and overall.

-The 10-run margin of victory is the biggest ever in Sugar Land (previous: seven, August 31, 2025, at Sugar Land, 8-1).

-Albuquerque's 12 runs scored is also the most scored in Sugar Land in series history (previous: nine, September 1, 2022).

-The Isotopes swiped three bags, the fourth-straight game with at least three stolen bases (16 total).

-Albuquerque held the Space Cowboys to two runs, the seventh time in 2026 holding an opponent to two runs or fewer.

-Chad Stevens went 2-for-3 with a homer, double, three RBI and two walks to extend his on-base streak to 29 games-every contest played in 2026-the longest active streak in MiLB. Also has a 39-game on-base streak dating back to September 11, 2025, with Salt Lake.

-Cole Carrigg went 2-for-6 with a double and two RBI, pushing his on-base streak to 26 games. During the stretch he is slashing .385/.446/.550 with six doubles, three triples, two homers, 25 RBI, 10 walks and 18 stolen bases.

-Also extended his hit streak to 15 games, the longest active streak in MiLB in 2026. Slashing .475/.530/.661 with four doubles, two triples, one homer, 16 RBI and 11 stolen bases.

-Adael Amador tallied two walks, extending his on-base streak to 20 contests. During the stretch he is slashing .259/.356/.424 with three doubles, one triple, three homers, 15 RBI and 14 walks.

-Zac Veen singled and drew four walks (tying career high) to extend his on-base streak to 16 contests. During stretch he is slashing .340/.507/.566 with three doubles, three homers, 16 RBI and 19 walks.

-Sterlin Thompson doubled and walked t push his on-base streak to 14 contests. During the stretch he is slashing .429/.569/.673 with three doubles, three homers, 16 RBI and 14 walks.

-Charlie Condon singled twice to extend his on-base streak to 24 games. During stretch he is slashing .231/.379/.330 with three doubles, two homers, 12 RBI and 20 walks. Was his first multi-hit game since April 17 vs. Oklahoma City (three hits).

-Starting pitcher Erasmo Ramirez made his Isotopes debut and tossed 3.1 frames and allowed one run on three hits and one walk.

On Deck: The Isotopes and Space Cowboys meet for the game three of the series tomorrow at 6:05 pm MT Constellation Field. Albuquerque is expected to start Sean Sullivan while Sugar Land is slated to Colton Gordon.







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 6, 2026

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