Stevens' Eighth-Inning Single Pushes Isotopes Past El Paso, 4-3

Published on May 3, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Albuquerque, NM - With the game tied at three in the bottom of the eighth, Chad Stevens delivered a go-ahead single to left, giving the Isotopes a 4-3 lead. TJ Shook then closed out the Chihuahuas in order in the top half of the ninth, securing the victory and series split, after Albuquerque dropped the initial three contests.

The Isotopes outscored El Paso 49-18 over the final three games of the series.

Topes Scope: - Cole Carrigg was 2-for-3, tallying his 13th multi-hit game of the season and extending his on-base streak to 24 games. He is slashing .398/.459/.571 with five doubles, three triples, two homers, 23 RBI and 14 steals during the stretch.

Carrigg was 14-for-24 in the series against El Paso, producing four extra-base hits (two doubles, a triple and homer) with eight RBI and five swipes.

- Charlie Condon walked to increase his on-base streak to 24 games. However, he is just 5-for-40 over his last 10 games. During the stretch, Condon has a .232/.387/.341 slashline with three doubles, two homers and 12 RBI. Additionally, Condon has registered just one extra-base hit in 59 plate appearances at home this season.

- Adael Amador improved his on-base streak to 18 games with an RBI double in the third inning. Amador owns a .263/.326/.438 slashline with three doubles, a triple, three homers and 14 RBI in the span.

- Vimael Machin drew a walk, which extended his on-base streak to 17 games. Machin has slashed .385/.494/.585 with seven doubles, two long balls and 16 RBI in the timeframe.

- Stevens' go-ahead knock extended his on-base streak to 27 games, reaching at least once in every contest he has received a plate appearance this season. Overall, Stevens has reached base in 37 consecutive games dating back to September 11, 2025 with Salt Lake. Stevens owns the longest on-base streak in the minor leagues for 2026, surpassing Toledo's Ben Malgeri who had his 26-gamer snapped on Sunday.

- Jose Cordova was 2-for-3, doubling twice in a contest for the fourth time in his career (last: June 7, 2025 at Portland). Cordova has an RBI in six-straight games, a career-high.

- Nic Kent picked up an RBI double, and all five of his hits this season have been of the extra-base hit variety.

- Albuquerque stole six bases, tied for a season-high (also: March 29 at OKC, April 18 vs. OKC). Sunday was the 13thtime they have swiped at least six bags in a game since 2005.

- The Isotopes tallied a season-high five doubles, their most in a contest since Sept. 12, 2025 at El Paso (five).

- This marked the third time Albuquerque has won the final three contests of a six-game series to earn a split after losing the initial three (also: Sept. 22-24, 2023 vs. Oklahoma City; May 23-25, 2025 at Reno).

- The Isotopes have three winning streaks of at least three games this season, after accomplishing the feat just five times in all of 2025.

- Sunday was the 10th time in 2026 that Albuquerque has allowed three or fewer runs in a contest. The team is 8-2 in such games.

On Deck: The Isotopes will be idle on Monday before traveling to Sugar Land, Texas to begin a six-game series against the Space Cowboys (AAA Astros). First pitch on Tuesday is set for 5:05 pm MT (6:05 CT).







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 3, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.