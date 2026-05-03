OKC Comets Game Notes - May 3, 2026

Published on May 3, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







Oklahoma City Comets (16-16) vs. Round Rock Express (13-19)

Game #33 of 150/First Half #33 of 75/Road #18 of 75

Pitching Probables: OKC-LHP Blake Snell (NR, -.--) vs. RR-RHP Ben Anderson (0-1, 11.81)

Sunday, May 3, 2026 | Dell Diamond | Round Rock, Texas | 1:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv, Bally Sports Live

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Comets close out their road series against the Round Rock Express seeking a fourth consecutive win as 2025 World Series champion and two-time Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell is scheduled to start for OKC and continue his Major League Rehab Assignment at 1:05 p.m. at Dell Diamond...A win today would give the Comets their longest winning streak since winning four in a row April 10-14...The Comets have a 4-1 lead in their series with Round Rock and will win their first road series of 2026 regardless of today's result.

Last Game: Relying on a true bullpen game, the Oklahoma City Comets nabbed a 7-6 win over the Round Rock Express Saturday night at Dell Diamond. Oklahoma City rallied for three runs with two outs in the second inning with a two-RBI double from Michael Siani followed by a single the very next pitch to Chuckie Robinson to drive in Siani. Noah Miller opened the third inning with a homer to extend the Comets' lead to 4-0. Round Rock responded with four unanswered runs, starting with a three-run bottom of the third and later tying the game in the fifth inning. The Comets jumped back ahead, 7-4, with a three-run sixth inning, including a RBI double by Austin Gauthier and two-run single by Robinson. With Round Rock trailing, 7-5, the Express rallied in the ninth inning, plating a run on a two-out single from Jonah Bride, but Keynan Middleton induced a game-ending groundout to leave the tying run in scoring position.

Today's Probable Pitchers: Blake Snell joins the OKC roster as he continues his Major League Rehab Assignment with his third start overall...Snell is currently on the Los Angeles Dodgers' 15-day Injured List due to left shoulder fatigue...Snell began his rehab assignment with Single-A Ontario where he made a pair of starts, allowing one earned run across 4.0 innings (4 H, 2 R, 1 BB, 6 K)...Snell is in his second season with the Dodgers after signing as a free agent in November 2024...Last season with LAD, Snell went 5-4 with a 2.35 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and .230 BAA in 11 starts. He missed closed to four months due to left shoulder inflammation and made two rehab starts with OKC...He took home his first World Series title in 2025, appearing in six postseason games, including in relief during the Game 7 clincher...Snell is a two-time Cy Young award winner (2018 with Tampa Bay; 2023 with San Diego)...Tampa Bay originally selected Snell in the first round (52nd overall) in the 2011 MLB Draft from Shorewood (Wash.) High School.

Christian Romero (2-1) is set to piggyback Snell's start...Romero is coming off consecutive victories, including Tuesday in the current series opener (5.0 IP, 5 H, 3 ER, 2 BB, 4 K)...Across his last four starts, he has allowed seven runs in 20.1 IP (20 H, 7 BB, 11 K)...Romero has faced Round Rock twice this season, allowing three runs in 10.0 IP...The Dodgers signed Romero as a minor league free agent Jan. 15, 2021 out of Mexico.

Against the Express: 2026: 8-3 2025: 12-6 All-time: 211-160 At RR: 113-80

The Comets and Express meet for their second of four series this season, second of three series against one another during the first half...OKC took the first series, winning four of six games April 7-12, as all four of the Comets' victories were decided in one-run games. Both Ryan Ward (.417 AVG, 10 H, 2 HR, 7 RBI) and Ryan Fitzgerald (.407 AVG, 11 H, HR, 9 RBI) had standout series...The Comets won the 2025 series between the teams, including winning five of the final six meetings June 17-22 in OKC, with three of the wins coming by one run...The Comets will win the current series at Dell Diamond regardless of today's result, improving the Comets' series record to 5-0-2 in the last seven head-to-head series with the Express. OKC has not dropped a series to Round Rock since a three-game set July 19-21, 2024 and has not lost a six-game series since Aug. 30-Sept. 4, 2022...Including last night, OKC has won seven of its last eight meetings against the Express...Six of the Comets' eight wins against the Express have been by one run.

May Flowers?: The Comets have wins in four of the last five games and seek four straight wins for the second time this season (April 10-14)...This week in Round Rock marks the team's best start to a six-game series since July 22-26, 2025 in Reno when the Comets also won four of the first five games at Greater Nevada Field...This is also the first time the Comets have won three straight road games since winning four in a row in August 2025 between El Paso (3 G) and Tacoma (1 G)...The success in the current series follows a season-high four-game losing streak and a 2-6 stretch over the previous eight games before Tuesday...The Comets finished 11-15 in April for the team's first losing April since 2019 (no April games in 2020 or 2021). Between 2022-25, OKC went a combined 66-33 in April, with a minimum of 15 wins each season...Following a 3-1 start, the Comets are 13-15 since...The Comets have already lost three series this season overall, all within the last four series. Last year, the Comets did not lose their third series of the season until their 20th series overall, July 29-Aug. 2. Starting with the 2022 season, the earliest OKC lost its third series was in 2024 during its eighth series of the year.

Jack Attack: Jack Suwinski continued to stay hot at the plate Saturday, going 4-for-5 with a double and two runs scored. He has collected an extra-base hit in eight straight games - the longest active streak of games in the league with an extra-base hit and second-longest overall in the PCL this season. During the streak, Suwinski is 14-for-31 (.452) with three home runs, five doubles and nine RBI...Over his last 20 games, Suwinski has hit seven homers and picked up 19 RBI while also scoring 25 runs with 15 extra-base hits and 15 walks, batting .386 (27-for-70)...His four hits Saturday tied his career high as he recorded the seventh four-hit game of the season by a Comets player...Since April 10 (20 G), Suwinski leads the PCL in home runs, extra-base hits (15), total bases (56), OPS (1.300), SLG (.800) and runs scored (25), while ranking tied for first in doubles (8).

Take Ten: Just six days after setting a team record with 10 pitchers used in one game April 26 against Tacoma, the Comets matched that number Saturday night in Round Rock. Among OKC's 10 pitchers last night, only Paul Gervase and Wyatt Mills recorded more than three outs...For the third time in the first five games of the current series and fourth time in the last six games, the OKC pitching staff registered double-digit strikeouts and tied a season high with 13. The Comets have notched 66 strikeouts over the last six games - second-most among all Triple-A teams (Jacksonville, 67)...All seven of Round Rock's hits last night were singles, marking the second straight game and third time this season the Comets have not yielded an extra-base hit. The last time OKC did not give up an extra-base hit in consecutive games was also in Round Rock, April 11-12, 2025.

Take Your Base: The Comets allowed 13 walks Saturday night, also tying their season high initially set March 31 at Las Vegas. It's the team's fifth double-digit walk game of the season...OKC pitchers lead all of the Minors with 193 walks, averaging over six per game, and they are on pace for 904 walks this season. Last season, the Comets issued a Minors-leading 782 walks - the most in a single season by an OKC team during the Bricktown era.

On the Mend: Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Brusdar Graterol began his Major League Rehab Assignment Saturday and appeared in a formal game for the first time since Game 5 of the 2024 World Series. Graterol tossed an eight-pitch, 1-2-3 fourth inning with two groundouts and a strikeout. The right-hander is currently recovering from right shoulder surgery which kept him out the entire 2025 season.

May Cause Daytime Drowsiness: The Comets have lost each of their last four day games and are 2-7 in day games this season, including 1-7 in the last eight...OKC posted winning records in day games each of the last four seasons, going a combined 71-40 (.640).

Around the Horn: OKC's record is back even at .500 for the first time since April 23 (12-12). This is the latest into a season OKC has had a .500 record since Aug. 16, 2024 (59-59)...Eliezer Alfonzo had Saturday off, but singled on Friday to extend to an 11-game on base streak. The catcher has recorded a hit in 10 of his last 11 contests, going 11-for-39 (.282) and has picked up all five of his RBI this season over his last five games...Ryan Fitzgerald continues to lead the Minors in hits (45) while James Tibbs III leads in extra-base hits (23) and total bases (84) while tying for the lead in homers (11)...Last night was OKC's seventh game this season to last at least 3 hours, 21 minutes (3:27).







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 3, 2026

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