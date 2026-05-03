Bullpen Bravery: Comets Edge Express, 7-6

Published on May 2, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







Relying on a true bullpen game, the Oklahoma City Comets nabbed 7-6 win over the Round Rock Express Saturday night at Dell Diamond. Oklahoma City (16-16) rallied for three runs with two outs in the second inning with a two-RBI double from Michael Siani followed by a single the very next pitch to Chuckie Robinson to drive in Siani. Noah Miller opened the third inning with a homer to extend the Comets' lead to 4-0. Round Rock (13-19) responded with four unanswered runs, starting with a three-run bottom of the third and later tying the game in the fifth inning. The Comets jumped back ahead, 7-4, with a three-run sixth inning, including a RBI double by Austin Gauthier and two-run single by Robinson. With Round Rock trialing, 7-5, the Express rallied in the ninth inning, plating a run on a two-out single from Jonah Bride, but Keynan Middleton induced a game-ending groundout to leave the tying run in scoring position.

Of Note:

-The Comets have won at least three straight games for the third time this season ... The Comets have also clinched a series win by taking four of the first five games at Dell Diamond.

-The Comets improved to 8-3 against Round Rock this season, with wins in seven of the last eight meetings... Six of the Comets' eight wins against the Express have been by one run.

-Jack Suwinski went 4-for-5 with a double and two runs scored. He has collected an extra-base hit in eight straight games, and during the streak, Suwinski is 14-for-31 (.452) with three home runs, five doubles and nine RBI...Over his last 20 games, Suwinski has hit seven homers and picked up 19 RBI while also scoring 25 runs ... The four hits Saturday tied Suwinski's career high.

-Chuckie Robinson set season highs with three hits and three RBI as part of a 3-for-4 night... Over his first four games of the season, Robinson had started 2-for-14 with one RBI.

-Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Brusdar Graterol began his Major League Rehab Assignment and appeared in a formal game for the first time since Game 5 of the 2024 World Series. Graterol tossed an eight-pitch, 1-2-3 fourth inning with two groundouts and a strikeout. The right-hander is currently recovering from right shoulder surgery which kept him out the entire 2025 season.

-Just six days after setting a team record with 10 pitchers used in one game, the Comets matched it Saturday. Among the 10 pitchers, only Paul Gervase and Wyatt Mills recorded more than three outs.

-For the third time in this five-game series, the OKC pitching staff recorded double-digit strikeouts, tying a season high with 13 strikeouts. On the other hand, the Comets allowed 13 walks in the contest, also tying their season high initially set March 31 at Las Vegas.

Next Up:

Oklahoma City looks to end the week with a fourth straight victory against Round Rock on Sunday 1:05 p.m. at Dell Diamond. Two-time Cy Young award winner and 2025 World Series Champion Blake Snell is scheduled to start for Oklahoma City to continue his Major League Rehab Assignment. Live radio coverage of each Comets game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 2, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.