OKC Comets Game Notes - May 21, 2025

Published on May 21, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







Reno Aces (22-25) vs. Oklahoma City Comets (26-20)

Game #47 of 150/First Half #47 of 75/Home #23 of 75

Pitching Probables: RNO-RHP Dylan Ray (1-2, 4.88) vs. OKC-RHP River Ryan (0-0, 4.09)

Thursday, May 21, 2026 | Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark | Oklahoma City, Okla. | 6:35 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MLB+, Bally Sports Live, SportsNet LA

Today's Game: A six-game winning streak has vaulted the Oklahoma City Comets to a season-best six game above .500 as they seek to keep the success rolling at 6:35 p.m. against the Reno Aces at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark...The Comets own their longest winning streak since July 2025 and a win tonight would extend OKC to its longest winning streak since May 2023 (10 games).

Last Game: The Oklahoma City Comets took an early lead then held off a late rally by the Reno Aces to secure their sixth straight win, 6-4, Wednesday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Oklahoma City put together a three-run first inning with two outs on back-to-back RBI singles from Jack Suwinski and Ryan Fitzgerald. A Reno throwing error following Fitzgerald's single allowed another run to score for a 3-0 advantage. The Comets brought in a run on a fielder's choice in the third inning for a 4-0 lead. Reno plated a run in the fourth inning, and the Comets later got the run back in the sixth inning on a RBI groundout by Chuckie Robinson. Reno put up three runs in the eighth inning, fueled by four wild pitches, a RBI double and a fielder's choice coupled with a Comets fielding error. Entering the game with two runners on and one out in the eighth inning, Comets pitcher Chayce McDermott issued a walk, then struck out the final two batters he faced to leave the bases loaded. Oklahoma City received some breathing room in the bottom of the eighth with a solo homer off the bat of Noah Miller. McDermott came back out to record a clean ninth inning.

Today's Probable Pitcher: River Ryan (0-0) makes his fourth start of the year after missing the entire 2025 season due to recovery from Tommy John surgery...After making his first two start this season, Ryan went on the Injured List with a hamstring injury April 17-May 14. He returned to action last Friday in Albuquerque and tossed 4.0 innings while allowing two runs on one hit with one walk and four strikeouts. Ryan threw six pitches at or over 100 mph, and he topped out at 100.9 mph...MLB's No. 81 prospect and the Dodgers' No. 6 prospect per MLB.com, Ryan made his season debut April 4 in Las Vegas. Prior to that outing, Ryan's last regular season appearance was with the Los Angeles Dodgers Aug. 10, 2024 vs. Pittsburgh in his last of four starts with the Dodgers during his MLB debut season, going 1-0 with a 1.33 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and .208 BAA...Prior to joining the Dodgers, Ryan made five starts with OKC in 2024...The Dodgers acquired Ryan via trade with San Diego in exchange for IF Matt Beaty March 28, 2022 after he converted to a pitcher from an infielder that prior offseason...He is the younger brother of fellow Comets pitcher Ryder Ryan.

Against the Aces: 2026: 2-0 2025: 7-5 All-time: 56-44 At OKC: 34-22

The Comets play their first series against the Aces this season and meet for the only series between the teams during the first half...Last season, the teams split the series in OKC June 3-8 with all but one game decided by two runs or fewer. The Comets took four of six games in July to claim the season series...Offensively, Hunter Feduccia (.452 AVG, 1 HR, 8 RBI) led the way in hits while Ryan Ward (.309 AVG, 6 HR, 15 RBI) paced the club in homers and RBI against the Aces...Going back to 2017, OKC has won just one of the last eight home series against Reno, with six of those series ending up in splits, including each of the last two years (18-18; 1-1-6 series record)...With two wins to start the current series, the Comets are 8-2 over their last 10 games against the Aces going back to last season.

Liftoff: The Comets have set their longest winning streak of the season at six games and a win tonight would give the Comets their longest winning streak since putting together 10 straight wins May 9-19, 2023...Oklahoma City has won three straight series and compiled a league-best 13-4 record since April 30...The Comets were a season-low three games below .500 following a loss April 29 (13-16) and now sit a season-best six games above .500 at 26-20...Entering April 30, OKC's 13 total wins were tied for the second-fewest in the PCL and OKC sat in eighth place in the overall league standings. Now OKC's 26 wins rank tied for second-most in the league and team has ascended to second place in the overall league standings with just over one month remaining in the first half of the season.

The Gate to Seventh Heaven: Since OKC's 10-game win streak in May 2023, the team has recorded seven different six-game winning streaks prior to the current one, but has fallen short of making it seven straight wins all seven times...The last instance was also against the Aces July 25, 2025 in Reno, when the Comets fell, 6-5. Tonight's scheduled starting pitcher for Reno, Dylan Ray, was the winning pitcher that evening after tossing 7.1 innings.

Unleashed: The Comets have scored six or more runs in six straight games and in 14 of their first 16 games of May. OKC's 138 runs scored in May are second-most among Triple-A teams behind Albuquerque's 140 runs scored. However, the Isotopes have played one more game than the Comets, who had one game canceled due to weather earlier this month...During the team's six-game winning streak, OKC has scored 71 runs on 83 hits, including four games scoring 10 or more runs. The team is batting .358 (83-for-232) with 33 extra-base hits and is 34-for-88 (.386) with RISP. With two outs, the Comets are 42-for-92 (.457) and have scored 43 runs, including three last night...Last night marked just the third time in the last 14 games the Comets did not record an inning of four-plus runs, although they did score three runs in the first inning.

Miller Time: Noah Miller homered in the eighth inning last night to extend his hitting streak to a season-best nine games as he finished Wednesday's game 1-for-3 with a walk...He is 14-for-38 (.368) with two doubles, two triples, three homers and 10 RBI during the nine-game stretch. Miller's homer marked his third across the last three games and sixth homer of the season, as he has already surpasses his home run total from the 2025 season across 94 games between Double-A and Triple-A...Miller has matched his career-best hitting streak of nine games originally set May 18-28, 2024 with High-A Great Lakes and is tied with Tyler Fitzgerald for the longest active hitting streak by a Comets player...Miller has also tallied at least one RBI in six straight games (8 RBI), which is tied for the team's longest RBI streak of the season with James Tibbs III.

Tyler the Creator: Tyler Fitzgerald boosted his hitting streak to nine games with a 1-for-4 night Wednesday. During the stretch, Fitzgerald is 13-for-33 (.394) with three doubles, three homers and 14 RBI...His hitting streak is tied with Noah Miller for the longest active hitting streak by an OKC player, and he's collected at least one RBI in six of the nine games...This is Fitzgerald's longest hitting streak since July 6-28, 2024 with the San Francisco Giants when he hit safely in 12 consecutive games.

The Third Degree: Over the last six games, James Tibbs III is 10-for-21 (.476) with two doubles, one triple, eight RBI, 11 runs and 11 walks. He has reached base in 21 of his last 34 plate appearances with 10 hits and 11 walks...This season, Tibbs leads the PCL with 28 extra-base hits, 107 total bases, 47 runs scored, 15 doubles and 35 walks.

Walk on the Wild Side: Last night, Comets reliever Nick Frasso threw four wild pitches in the eighth inning. It's the first time OKC as an entire team uncorked four wild pitches since Aug. 15, 2023 at Salt Lake, when starting pitcher Mike Montgomery was charged with all of them. Frasso is also the team's first pitcher to throw four wild pitches in one inning since Carson Fulmer did it April 7, 2022 against Albuquerque...Frasso is one of three pitchers across the Minors this season with four or more wild pitches in one inning and the first to do it at Triple-A since Omaha's Jonathan Bowlan Aug. 5, 2025 at Indianapolis (six).

Around the Horn: Kiké Hernández continued his Major League Rehab Assignment last night and went 1-for-4. Hernández is now 8-for-34 (.235) with two doubles, one triple and three RBI in 10 games with the Comets...Ryan Fitzgerald went 2-for-4 with a RBI last night and has now hit safely in 13 of the last 14 games. Fitzgerald's 63 hits are tied for most in the Minors while his 38 RBI are tied for third in the PCL...Comets pitchers combined for 12 K's last night, marking the 14th time in the last 20 games the staff has reached double-digits. The team's 193 K's since April 26 are second-most in the PCL...Ryan Ward has 455 career hits with OKC and ranks second on the team's all-time Bricktown-era list for hits and is now seven hits away from Drew Avans' record of 462 career hits from 2021-24.







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 21, 2026

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