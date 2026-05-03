Isotopes Rout Chihuahuas, 19-7

Published on May 2, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Albuquerque, NM - After trailing 5-0 after one inning, the Isotopes scored 15 unanswered runs-including seven in both the fourth and fifth innings-to rout El Paso, 19-7, Saturday night at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park.

Topes Scope: -The five-run comeback is the biggest on the year and the third of at least three runs in 2026 (previous high: April 16 vs. Oklahoma City, four run deficit, 9-5).

-The Isotopes have plated 19-plus runs in back-to-back games for the first time in team history.

-After the first three games of the series, El Paso outscored the Isotopes 35-10. Through five contests, Albuquerque has now outscored the Chihuahuas 55-50.

-Albuquerque plated seven runs in the fourth and fifth frames, the fifth and sixth times in 2026 the club has scored at least seven in an inning and fourth and fifth occurrences against El Paso (others: May 1, seven runs, third and fifth innings, and April 12, 10 runs, 10th inning).

-It's the third time in franchise history the club has scored seven-plus runs in two separate innings and second-straight game (other: April 21, 2019, vs. Tacoma).

-The Isotopes drew a bases-loaded walk in the fifth frame, the club's 13th on the year. Albuquerque has drawn a bases-loaded walk in nine of their 32 games.

-Chad Stevens went 3-for-5 with two RBI to extend his on-base streak to 26 games-every contest played in 2026-tied with Toledo's Ben Malgeri for the longest active streak in MiLB. Also has a 35-game on-base streak dating back to September 11, 2025, with Salt Lake.

-Cole Carrigg went 4-for-5 with a double, his second homer of the year and five RBI, pushing his on-base streak to 23 games. During the stretch he is slashing .385/.443/.563 with five doubles, three triples, two homers, 23 RBI, eight walks and 15 stolen bases. Tied a career high in hits (nine times; last: June 5, 2025, at Portland) and RBI (six times; last: April 25, 2025, at Somerset). Also extended his hit streak to 12 games, tied for the fourth-longest active streak in MiLB in 2026. Slashing .500/.549/.717 with three doubles, two triples, one homer, 14 RBI and eight stolen bases. Was his 12thmulti-hit game of the year, second-straight and third in his last four games.

-Charlie Condon entered the game as a pinch-hitter in the fifth but drew a walk and was hit by a pitch to extend his on-base streak to 21 games, tied for the seventh-longest active streak in Triple-A. During stretch he is slashing .241/.392/.354 with three doubles, two homers, 12 RBI and 18 walks.

-Adael Amador went 2-for-6 with his third homer of the year and two RBI, extending his on-base streak to 17 contests. During the stretch he is slashing .263/.329/.434 with two doubles, one triple, three homers, 13 RBI and eight walks.

-Vimael Machin tallied a single and two RBI to push his on-base streak to 16 games. During stretch he is slashing .403/.506/.613 with seven doubles, two homers, 16 RBI and 14 walks. -Zac Veen drew two walks to extend his on-base streak to 13 contests. During stretch he is slashing .326/.458/.565 with two doubles, three homers, 16 RBI and 12 walks.

-Blaine Crim went 4-for-6 with two doubles and four RBI. Is 6-for-12 with three doubles and six RBI in his last two games after going 1-for-16 in previous four contests. Was his second four-hit game of the year (other: April 25 at Sacramento, GM1). Was his first game with four RBI since June 25, 2025, vs. Tacoma while with Round Rock (also four).

On Deck: The Isotopes and Chihuahuas meet for the series finale tomorrow at 1:35 pm at Isotopes Park. Albuquerque is expected to start Carson Palmquist while El Paso has not announced a starter.







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 2, 2026

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