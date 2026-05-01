OKC Comets Game Notes - May 1, 2026

Published on May 1, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







Oklahoma City Comets (14-16) vs. Round Rock Express (13-17)

Game #31 of 150/First Half #31 of 75/Road #16 of 75

Pitching Probables: OKC-LHP Cole Irvin (1-4, 3.90) vs. RR-RHP Trey Supak (1-0, 5.33)

Friday, May 1, 2026 | Dell Diamond | Round Rock, Texas | 7:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv, Bally Sports Live

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Comets seek their first back-to-back road wins of the season when they continue their series against the Round Rock Express at 7:05 p.m. at Dell Diamond. The Comets took a 2-1 series lead with a win last night and have won five of the last six meetings against the Express, with four of the wins by just one run.

Last Game: The Oklahoma City Comets took their first lead of the game in the ninth inning and won, 3-2, over the Round Rock Express Thursday night at Dell Diamond. The game was scoreless until Round Rock collected two runs and three hits in the fourth inning to take a 2-0 lead. Oklahoma City cut the deficit in half with a RBI single by Chuckie Robinson down the third base line in the fifth inning. Jack Suwinski tied the game in the seventh inning with a solo homer. Tyler Fitzgerald led off the ninth inning with a double, and after getting to third base on a groundout, scored when Suwinski hit into a fielder's choice. Wyatt Mills pitched a clean ninth inning to lock down the win.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Cole Irvin (1-4) is set to make his team-leading seventh start with OKC...In his last start, April 25 vs. Tacoma, Irvin allowed five hits and two runs across 6.0 IP with three walks and one strikeout, but was tagged with the loss in OKC's 3-2 defeat. Irvin picked up his third quality start and owns the only three for OKC this season...In five April starts, Irvin finished 1-3 with a 3.62 ERA, 1.46 WHIP and .299 BAA...Entering today's start, Irvin ranks second in the PCL in innings (32.1) and in ERA (3.90)...The lefty was named Oklahoma City's Opening Day starter March 27 vs. Albuquerque...Irvin, who was signed by the Dodgers Feb. 3 as a minor league free agent, spent last season with the Doosan Bears of the Korean Baseball Organization (KBO), finishing 8-12 with a 4.48 ERA in 28 starts...Irvin has MLB experience with Philadelphia (2019-20), Oakland (2021-22), Baltimore (2023-24) and Minnesota (2024)...He made his MLB debut May 12, 2019 with Philadelphia at Kansas City, earning the win after allowing one run and five hits over 7.0 IP.

Against the Express: 2026: 6-3 2025: 12-6 All-time: 209-160 At RR: 111-80

The Comets and Express meet for their second of four series this season, second of three series against one another during the first half and for the first time at Dell Diamond in 2026...OKC took the first series, winning four of six games April 7-12, as all four of the Comets' victories were decided in one-run games...Both Ryan Ward (.417 AVG, 10 H, 2 HR, 7 RBI) and Ryan Fitzgerald (.407 AVG, 11 H, HR, 9 RBI) had standout series in OKC...The Comets won the 2025 series between the teams, including winning five of the final six meetings June 17-22 in OKC, with three of the wins coming by one run...Over the last six head-to-head series, the Comets' series record is 4-0-2. OKC has not dropped a series to Round Rock since a three-game set July 19-21, 2024 and has not lost a six-game series since Aug. 30-Sept. 4, 2022...At Dell Diamond last season, the Comets finished 7-5.

April Showers: Even with last night's victory, the Comets finished 11-15 in April for the team's first losing April since 2019 (no April games in 2020 or 2021). Between 2022-25, OKC went a combined 66-33 in April, with a minimum of 15 wins each season...The Comets have now won two of the last three games, but are 2-5 in the last seven games, 4-7 in the last 11 games and 5-9 in the last 14 games...Following a 3-1 start, the Comets are 11-15 since...The Comets have already lost three series this season overall, all within the last four series. Last year, the Comets did not lose their third series of the season until their 20th series overall, July 29-Aug. 2. Starting with the 2022 season, the earliest OKC lost its third series was in 2024 during its eighth series of the year. In 2022 and 2023, it occurred no earlier than the 15th series of the season...At 14-16, this is OKC's first losing record through 30 games since 2021 (13-17). The team's "worst" record through 30 games over the last four seasons was 18-12 (2022, 2024).

Jack Attack: Jack Suwinski went 2-for-4 with a homer and two RBI last night and has now collected an extra-base hit in six straight games. During his longest hitting streak of the season, Suwinski is 8-for-23 (.348) with three home runs, three doubles and seven RBI. He has homered in the three of the last four games...Since April 10 (18 G), Suwinski is slashing .339/.468/.774 with seven homers, six doubles, 17 RBI and 22 runs scored. During that time, he leads the PCL in homers and ranks second in RBI, SLG and OPS (1.242)...Seven of Suwinski's last nine hits have gone for extra bases as well as 10 of his last 13 hits.

The Third Degree: James Tibbs III finished 1-for-4 Thursday and is now up to seven hits in the first three games of the series, going 7-for-13. He has hit safely in five straight games (9-for-18), and over his last nine games is 13-for-31 (.419) with seven extra-base hits, eight walks and 10 runs scored...Tibbs is tied with Winston-Salem's Caleb Bonemer for the most homers in the Minors this season with 11 dingers, while his 22 extra-base hits, 82 total bases and 30 runs scored pace all players in the Minors through 30 games this season. Additionally, he leads the PCL in SLG (.707) and OPS (1.131), is second with 21 walks and tied for second in the league with 24 RBI and 10 doubles.

Re-Ward-ed: Ryan Ward closed out April with a hit last night and during the month batted .350 (28-for-80), recording a hit in 18 of his 22 games with OKC, including 13 extra-base hits with a team-leading 21 RBI, 13 walks and 14 runs scored. He has hit safely in each of his last 10 starts (12-for-36)...He finished April tied for first in the PCL in RBI and second in the league in SLG (.650) and OPS (1.097) and tied for third in extra-base hits during the month...Today marks the one-year anniversary of Ward's memorable walk-off, inside-the-park home run in Game 1 of a doubleheader against El Paso to give OKC a 4-3 victory.

Turning a Corner?: Comets pitchers limited the Express to two runs on four hits last night, setting a new season low in hits allowed. It's the fourth time in the last seven games the Comets have allowed three or fewer runs, and the team struck out at least 10 batters for the third time in the last four games (45 K). Prior to Sunday, the team had just three double-digit strikeout games over the first 26 games of the season. Thursday was the second time this season OKC held an opponent to two runs or less, joining an April 10 shutout against Round Rock...Starting pitcher Jackson Ferris allowed two runs on four hits across a season-high five innings while walking two and striking out four. The OKC bullpen retired the final 12 batters of the game, including six via strikeout. Wyatt Mills retired all six batters faced between the eighth and ninth innings, with four strikeouts...Overall this season, the Comets' 301 hits allowed are second-most in the PCL, while the team's 193 runs allowed are tied for second-most. The Comets lead the PCL with 176 walks while ranking ninth in strikeouts (230).

Quiet Riot: Over the last seven games, during which the Comets are 2-5, OKC is batting .209 (50-for-239) with a league-low 27 runs. The Comets have been limited to three runs or fewer in four of the seven games...The Comets entered April 23 leading all Triple-A teams with 150 runs scored, tied for first with a .385 OBP and were second with 226 hits. Now the Comets' 177 runs scored and 276 hits are fifth-most in Triple-A, while their .366 OBP fell into a tie for seventh place...After starting the current series with six runs and seven hits over the first two innings, the Comets have produced seven runs and 21 hits over the last 25 innings. They have batted .221 (21-for-95) in that span and held scoreless in 20 of the 25 frames...Over the last five games, the Comets are 9-for-47 (.191) with runners in scoring position.

On the Mend: Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Brock Stewart continued his Major League Rehab Assignment Thursday and made his fifth appearance with the Comets. Pitching in consecutive games for the first time in his rehab stint, Stewart struck out his lone batter faced...Across his five rehab outings with the Comets, Stewart has yet to allow a run over 4.1 innings (2 H, 2 BB, 9 K).

Around the Horn: Ryan Fitzgerald leads all players in the Minors with 44 hits, while his 64 total bases are fifth-most in the Minors and his 26 RBI are tied for fifth...OKC is 6-9 on the road to start 2026 after the team finished with a winning road record in five consecutive seasons and with 40 or more road wins in each of the last three seasons. This is the first time this season the Comets have won two of the first three games of a road series...Ten of the Comets' last 21 games have been decided by one run. The Comets are now 7-3 in one-run games this season.







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 1, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.