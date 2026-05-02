E-Train Drop Friday Nightcap to Comets, 8-1

Published on May 1, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Round Rock Express News Release







The Comets struck first in the top of the second. LF Zach Ehrhard singled and came around to score on RF Jack Suwinski's double, giving Oklahoma City an early one-run edge.

The Express got on the board in the third. 2B Cam Cauley reached on a single and advanced to second base on a wild pitch. DH Jonah Bride drove in Cauley with an RBI single to tie the game at one.

Oklahoma City regained the lead in the top of the fourth. 1B James Tibbs III doubled to start the inning and scored on Suwinski's second RBI of the game, giving the Comets a 2-1 advantage.

The visitors tacked on a trio of runs in the seventh inning behind a walk, two wild pitches, a throwing error and an RBI single, expanding their lead to four.

Oklahoma City loaded the bases in the top of the ninth inning and plated all three runners to grow their advantage to seven. The Express scratched across one hit in the bottom half of the ninth, but fall to the Comets, 8-1.

E-TRAIN EXCERPTS:

WHERE WE STAND: The Express now trail the Comets 3-1 through 4 games in the 6-game set at Dell Diamond...will need to win the final 2 games for a share of the series...are now 3-7 against Oklahoma City this season...are 5 games below .500 for the 1st time since 4/19, when they were 8-13.

SUPAK: RHP Trey Supak (L, 5.0 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 3 SO, 84 pitches, 53 strikes) took the loss in his 40th career start at the Triple-A level... third time this year he has pitched at least five innings... made his third start against Oklahoma City in his career... allowing six runs over 13.1 innings pitched... tied for first in games started for the Express (6, Gomber and Stephan)... his 30.1 IP lead all Express pitchers... and ranks second among Express pitchers in strikeouts (23).

CASTILLO: INF Diego Castillo made his E-Train debut after signing a minor league contract with the Texas Rangers on April 29...went 2-for-4 with a pair of singles...marks his first appearance in affiliated baseball since 9/21/25 with Triple-A Omaha.

NOTES: The Express struck out 4 batters, tying their season-low from 4/19 vs ELP...is the 4th Round Rock game this season without a home run from either team (also 4/1 vs GWN, 4/3 vs GWN and 4/5 vs GWN)...marks the 6th time the Express have been held to a run or less.

NEXT GAME: Saturday, May 2 vs Oklahoma City FIRST PITCH: 7:05 p.m. CT BALLPARK: Dell Diamond

For more information about the Express, visit RRExpress.com or call (512) 255-2255. Subscribe to the E-Train email newsletter and keep up with the Express on Facebook, Instagram and X !

#RR#







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 1, 2026

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