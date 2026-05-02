Isotopes Explode in Record-Setting 26-8 Triumph Friday Night

Published on May 1, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Albuquerque, NM - Every single player in Albuquerque's lineup had at least one hit, run scored, and RBI, as the Isotopes trounced El Paso 26-8 on Friday night - their most runs plated in a game in franchise history. Eight players had a multi-hit evening, while seven had multiple runs scored and RBI. Sterlin Thompson led the historic offensive charge by going 5-for-5 with two doubles, a homer, and two walks - reaching base seven times.

Topes Scope: - The Isotopes became just the third PCL team to score a minimum of 26 runs in a game since at least 2005 (MLB Database research). Tucson beat Salt Lake 28-5 on July 23, 2006, and Round Rock knocked off Las Vegas 26-11 on June 6, 2019.

- Albuquerque scored the most runs of any team in an affiliated professional baseball game since April 9, 2024 when Durham won a 28-10 decision at Lehigh Valley.

- Friday's 34 combined runs between the Isotopes and Chihuahuas tied for the most in a game in Isotopes history. Albuquerque defeated the Las Vegas 51s by an 18-16 score on April 30, 2008.

- Veen and Fulford launched consecutive blasts in the fifth, the second set of back-to-back homers for the Isotopes this season (also: Crim/Fulford, April 10 at El Paso - 7 th inning).

- Four different Albuquerque players scored four runs in a game for the first time in club history. The previous record had been three players on Sept. 10, 2025 at El Paso (Amador/Hilliard/Schunk). Overall, an Isotope has crossed the plate at least four times in a contest 83 times in franchise history.

- For the second time in Isotopes history, the club scored seven runs in two separate innings of the same contest. They also did it April 21, 2019 vs. Tacoma, plating seven tallies in the first and third frames.

- Albuquerque compiled 23 hits, the ninth time in team history they had at least 23 in a contest (last: Sept. 10, 2025 at El Paso - 27 knocks which set a franchise record).

- The Isotopes drew 13 walks, one shy of tying their team record (June 15, 2013 vs. Memphis). They have also taken 13 free passes on two other occassions (May 3, 2023 vs. Sugar Land, Aug. 23, 2024 at Sugar Land).

- Thompson delivered the 33 rd five-hit game in Isotopes history (last: Aaron Schunk, 5-for-6 on Sept. 10, 2025 at El Paso). It was Thompson's second career five-hit performance, as he also accomplished the feat May 16, 2025 vs. Tacoma. Additionally, he had three extra-base hits in a game for the first time in his career.

- Vimael Machin reached base six times, going 3-for-3 with three walks. He increased his on-base streak to 15 games and is slashing .421/.535/.649 with seven doubles, two homers and 14 RBI during the stretch.

- Cole Carrigg finished 3-for-6 with a double and triple, extending his on-base streak to 22 games. He has compiled a .363/.426/.505 with three doubles, three triples, homer, 18 RBI and 13 steals in the span. Additionally, Carrigg has an 11-game hitting streak, the second-longest active in Triple-A.

- Chad Stevens was 2-for-6, extending his on-base streak to 25 games - every contest he has played this season with a plate appearance, tied with Toledo's Ben Malgeri for the longest active streak in MiLB. Additionally, Stevens has reached base in 35 consecutive contests dating back to Sept. 11, 2025 with Salt Lake.

- Zac Veen was 3-for-4 with six RBI, including a two-run single and three-run homer. Veen is 12-for-31 with a double and three long balls over his last nine games. He tied a career-high by scoring four runs (two previous times, last: July 17, 2021 at Stockton).

Veen's performance marked the ninth time since at least 2005 an Isotopes player recorded six RBI in a game from the bottom third of the batting order (last: Jameson Hannah, Aug. 1, 2024 at Vegas).

- Braxton Fulford had two hits including his third long ball with Albuquerque this season. It was his fifth multi-hit performance of the campaign combined between the Isotopes and Rockies.

- Charlie Condon was 1-for-6, delivering an RBI single to score the Isotopes 24 th run which broke the team record. Condon's on-base streak reached 24 games, and he is slashing .244/.384/.359 with three doubles, two homers, 12 RBI and 17 walks in the span.

Condon is 5-for-36 over his last 10 games and has registered just one extra-base hit in 54 plate appearances at home this season.

- The Isotopes have scored 19 or more runs in a game against El Paso on three occasions in the clubs last 15 meetings, dating back to Sept. 10, 2025.

On Deck: Albuquerque and El Paso continue their series Saturday evening, with first pitch slated for 6:35 pm MT. The Isotopes have not announced a starting pitcher and the Chihuahuas will send right-hander Sean Boyle to the bump. A postgame fireworks show (weather permitting) is presented by International Protective Service.







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 1, 2026

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